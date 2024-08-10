According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have lost the bidding for French talent Désiré Doué. The talented attacking player from Stade Rennes is said to have decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Olympic Games.

In recent weeks, a transfer to Bayern was almost considered a certainty. Munich had been courting Doué for a long time and, according to media reports, had presented him with a clear plan to make the transfer palatable. Doué was one of the absolute dream transfers of Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who had also personally campaigned for the Frenchman.

Thanks to the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussiar Mazraoui to Manchester United, the steep transfer fee would also have been affordable. Bayern are said to have agreed to pay up to 60 million euros for the 19-year-old.

However, Doué is now said to have informed the management of the German record champions that there is no interest in a move to Munich. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has reached an agreement with PSG. A transfer to the French capital is imminent. The two clubs have yet to agree on the final details.