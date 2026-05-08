Bayern's Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies fears for his participation in the World Cup in his home country Keystone

Bayern Munich will have to make do without left-back Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season. The Canadian is once again plagued by muscular problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Davies suffered a muscle injury in his left rear thigh in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, which also meant Munich's elimination from the top flight. Bayern made the announcement on Friday. The 25-year-old will be out for several weeks.

This means that Davies' participation in the World Cup in his home country is also in doubt. The captain of co-hosts Canada would be one of the key players in Switzerland's third preliminary round opponent.

Davies has been repeatedly injured recently. Last season, he was out for over seven months after initially tearing two muscle fibers due to a cruciate ligament rupture. This spring, a torn muscle fiber and a thigh strain slowed him down again.