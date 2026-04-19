Serge Gnabry will miss FC Bayern for the final spurt of the season. KEYSTONE

Bayern striker Serge Gnabry has suffered a serious injury ahead of the most important games of the season. He will miss the final sprint of the season. And the planned champion's coronation in the evening is likely to be more subdued.

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Bayern had actually been looking forward to the early crowning of the Bundesliga champions. However, a serious injury to Serge Gnabry has dampened the record champions' spirits ahead of tonight's home game against VfB Stuttgart. Less than 24 hours before the game in the Allianz Arena, the record champions announced that the attacking pro would be out for a "long time". Gnabry suffered a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh, according to the statement.

There was initially no more precise prognosis regarding the duration of the forced break. However, the designated champions will probably have to do without the in-form striker in this season's important Champions League and DFB Cup matches. Three days after the Stuttgart game, the semi-final of the DFB Cup at Bayer Leverkusen awaits. The first leg of the Premier League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain follows just under a week later. And in the summer, Gnabry should be playing for the national team at the World Cup.

Der FC Bayern muss für längere Zeit auf Serge Gnabry verzichten. Der Offensivspieler hat sich einen Ausriss der Adduktoren am rechten Oberschenkel zugezogen.



Gute und schnelle Genesung, Serge! 🙏



Zur Meldung: https://t.co/JdeJQkB2tR pic.twitter.com/SDcuWMGQHD — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 18, 2026

Draw against Stuttgart enough for the league title

Coach Vincent Kompany had said on Saturday morning that all players were fit apart from Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof as well as substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. Munich had hoped to be able to go into the decisive matches for the title with all their stars and key players, unlike in previous years. FC Bayern has a good chance of winning the treble of championship, DFB Cup and Champions League.

Defending the Bundesliga title has been a mere formality for weeks now - against Stuttgart it can also be mathematically secured. Because second-placed Borussia Dortmund slipped up in the 2-1 defeat at Hoffenheim, a draw in the evening will be enough for Bayern to avoid being overtaken. Kompany's squad earned their 35th league title after a magnificent year in which they have already broken the Bundesliga's all-time goalscoring record. Five matchdays before the end of the season, they had scored 105 goals.

Even before Gnabry's absence: players didn't want a party yet

The injury to Gnabry, who was a regular on the pitch for an hour against Real and dropped in on the Munich tennis tournament the following day, is likely to dampen the joy of a win over Stuttgart.

Bayern hadn't planned a big celebration anyway, however, as Kompany revealed. It was his players who preferred a proper preparation for the DFB Cup semi-final in Leverkusen to an evening party. "We are now at a stage of the season where we can all live with waiting a little longer to celebrate," said the Belgian.