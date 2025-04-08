Thomas Müller (left) in the final training session before the Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan Keystone

Thomas Müller announced his departure from Bayern Munich at the weekend. Now the 35-year-old could play a key role in the Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because Jamal Musiala will be missing for Bayern in the coming weeks, Thomas Müller could once again become very important for Munich in the decisive phase of the season.

Müller recently made it clear that he will leave Bayern at the end of the season. The club has not offered him a new contract.

On Tuesday, Bayern will play Inter Milan at home in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Show more

Last Saturday, Thomas Müller made public what has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks and months. After the current season, his time at Bayern Munich, the club he joined as a ten-year-old and where he has become a club legend over the last two decades, will come to an end. The Bavarian would have liked to stay with the German record champions and end his great career at Säbener Strasse. But those responsible around sporting director Max Eberl decided not to offer Müller a new contract despite his great merits and identification with the club.

Because the attacking player's influence has steadily declined in recent years. In the current season, Müller has only made eight appearances from the start in the Bundesliga, with coach Vincent Kompany usually only giving him a brief appearance, if at all.

In this respect, the decision of the club's top management is no surprise, and Müller also states that it is important "that the club follows its convictions". In addition to his 13th championship trophy with Bayern, Müller has set himself another goal for his final months at the club close to his heart. The "final dahoam".

Musiala's absence as an opportunity

As in 2012, the Champions League final will take place in the Munich Arena this year. Back then, Müller and Bayern lost to Chelsea on penalties. This time, the third trophy of Müller's career is set to be a cheesy finale on May 31.

Munich still have to beat three opponents on the way to this dream scenario. The first leg of the quarter-final against Inter Milan is scheduled for Tuesday (9pm, live on blue Sport) and, as luck would have it, Müller is likely to play an important role on the biggest possible stage in the top flight.

Jamal Musiala will miss several more weeks due to a torn muscle bundle, which is why coach Kompany is likely to rely on Müller in attacking midfield not only against Inter with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but also in the final spurt towards the hoped-for 34th championship.

With his 247 goals for Bayern, Thomas Müller has already immortalized himself in the history books as the third-best goalscorer in the club's history (behind Gerd Müller and Robert Lewandowski). If he now adds a few more in the final few meters of his Bayern career, quite a few people with an affinity for the southern Germans will be sad that Bayern are no longer scoring goals at the start of the new season.