Bundesliga was yesterday, now it's Champions League again. Bayern travel to Leverkusen with a 3-0 lead, but also have a lot of anger in their stomachs after the defeat against Bochum.

Thomas Müller was in a bad mood - and not just him. The annoying and completely unnecessary 3:2 defeat against VfL Bochum was not what FC Bayern had imagined ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie at great national rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Even if, thanks to Bayer's parallel 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga table, nothing changed in Munich's comfortable eight-point lead. "But we won't be sitting on the couch smiling tonight," said Müller as he left the stadium on Saturday. And he did so in a combative manner again: "We'll go all out for Tuesday from tomorrow."

The thrilling second leg of the round of 16 in Leverkusen was once again the overriding topic. And sporting director Max Eberl has an idea of what lies ahead for Bayern, despite their 3-0 lead from the first leg. "I think it will be very, very heated and emotional," said the 51-year-old.

"Perform manfully"

"Leverkusen will try with all their might to score goals. And preferably an early goal from their point of view. And we'll have to be extremely manful from the start. We have to defend, but also play our football."

Being passive and only playing for results is not an option for Eberl in the battle to reach the quarter-finals. "It's not in Bayern's DNA to manage a lead. In the best case scenario, we score a goal."

Wirtz is out injured

The Bavarians have been aware that Leverkusen's top star Florian Wirtz injured his foot against Bremen. It is now clear that Wirtz will be out for several weeks and will therefore also miss the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "Florian's absence naturally affects us at this stage of the season, but we will make up for it with a strong team." The 21-year-old will at least be spared the feared end to the season. "We know Florian and know that he will be back as soon as possible. Everyone will support him. We assume that he will be back in top shape for the final spurt of the season," said Rolfes.