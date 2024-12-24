Bayern would like to sign him long-term: Jamal Musiala. (archive picture) dpa

Jamal Musiala is still under contract in Munich until 2026. Talks about a further collaboration are ongoing. The top star also comments on a European Championship upset.

Jamal Musiala hopes for a good outcome for both sides in the poker for a contract extension at FC Bayern. "Let's hope so! The talks are ongoing, that's all I can say," said the 21-year-old attacking star in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" about his future with the record German football champions. Musiala's current contract in Munich runs until the summer of 2026.

Sports director Max Eberl wants Musiala to become the face of FC Bayern. "It's an honor, Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Musiala. "For me, it's about having fun, working, continuing to improve, hopefully winning games and titles, but also not putting too much pressure on myself."

The darned hand scene

When asked which moments have stuck in his mind this year, Musiala mentioned the quarter-final exit against Spain at the European Championship on home soil. The scene with Spain's Marc Cucurella, who had the ball hit his hand after Musiala's shot in the penalty area, also bothered him: "I couldn't get it out of my head for a while. I didn't understand the referee's decision," said the DFB player.

