Thomas Müller shines in the DFB Cup season opener with a brace. Picture: Imago

After his successful start to the season, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is delighted to have a cup expert. He is even admired by the opposing coach - and pays tribute to a colleague who was left out.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern kicked off the new season with an easy 4-0 away win against Ulm in the DFB Cup.

Veteran Thomas Müller emerged as the match-winner, scoring early goals in the 12th and 15th minutes to put the game beyond doubt.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany and Ulm coach Thomas Wörle were also impressed by the 34-year-old's performance. Show more

Despite his delight at a convincing cup performance, Thomas Müller also felt for his team-mate Leon Goretzka, who was left out. "He doesn't have an easy situation right now, but he's still training really excellently," said Müller after FC Bayern Munich's 4-0 (2-0) win over SSV Ulm in the first round of the DFB Cup. In a squad as good as that of the record champions, there are always cases of hardship. "But Leon is one of us."

With his early goals (12th/15th minute), the soon-to-be 35-year-old veteran Müller was instrumental in ensuring that Vincent Kompany was able to record a pleasing start to his competitive campaign as FC Bayern coach. "It wasn't always perfect, but we played with discipline. 4-0 is good, now we move on. It's important that we show the right energy. That's the basis, it has to be there," said the Belgian coach. Kingsley Coman and substitute Harry Kane (90.+3) added to the final score.

"No player is happy"

Munich's new signings Michael Olise and João Palhinha also made their first competitive appearances for Bayern in the closing stages. The signing of the Portuguese Palhinha has further complicated Goretzka's situation, who is going through the next tough phase after missing out on the European Championship at home. "I don't think any player is happy," said sporting director Max Eberl about the midfielder's omission. "If you're a player and an athlete, you want to be on the pitch." Each player must then decide for himself how to deal with it. Goretzka's contract runs until 2026 and he is considered a candidate for sale.

"In the end, it's not my decision. From a player's point of view, I really like being on the pitch with Leon. I feel a bit sorry for him," said Joshua Kimmich, who formed the center of midfield with Aleksandar Pavlovic in Ulm. "But I'm not the one who can make a decision, it's a decision for the coach and the club. And I don't know what discussions are going on."

Mr. Cup meets

Müller was able to enjoy the evening far more cheerfully. Grinning, his colleague Serge Gnabry snapped a photo of Mr. Cup, who was surrounded by a large crowd of reporters in the Donaustadion. Only Charly Körbel (70 for Eintracht Frankfurt) and Manfred Kaltz (67 for Hamburger SV) have played more DFB Cup matches for a club than Müller for Bayern (66).

"Someone like Thomas plays in his head like in a Champions League final - and that's important," said Kompany. Ulm coach Thomas Wörle, once a champion with the FC Bayern players, was also delighted. "Madness, madness," said Wörle. Müller's movements were impressive, as was his cleverness.

Videos from the department