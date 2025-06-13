Sporting director Max Eberl and FC Bayern come away empty-handed in the poker game for Florian Wirtz. Picture: Keystone

The desired player cancels and will most likely move to England. Would the German record champions have been able to afford the price Liverpool would have to pay?

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern have come away empty-handed in the poker game for dream player Florian Wirtz. After many talks, the 22-year-old has decided against Munich and in favor of Liverpool FC.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl talks about the failed transfer and says: "I don't even know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool apparently have to pay now." Show more

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl has once again commented on the rejection of dream player Florian Wirtz shortly before the German football champions kick off the Club World Cup. "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool apparently have to pay now," said Eberl at the team's headquarters in Orlando.

English champions Liverpool FC will probably have to pay up to 150 million euros for Wirtz to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. After many discussions, the 22-year-old ultimately decided against Bayern and in favor of Liverpool.

"It was clear, as the whole club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern," said Eberl. "Now he has changed his mind, although the talks were very good."

"The first step is to say: crap"

Everyone from the Bayern board and also the supervisory board members Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge were present at the talks with Wirtz: "Everyone was at the table. But Florian made a different decision. That's the way it is on the transfer market."

Now it goes on: "In the first step you say: Crap. But one door closes and another opens. Now we will reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."

