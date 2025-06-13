  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"The first step is to say: crap" Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl talks about the failed Wirtz transfer

dpa

13.6.2025 - 12:00

Sporting director Max Eberl and FC Bayern come away empty-handed in the poker game for Florian Wirtz.
Sporting director Max Eberl and FC Bayern come away empty-handed in the poker game for Florian Wirtz.
Picture: Keystone

The desired player cancels and will most likely move to England. Would the German record champions have been able to afford the price Liverpool would have to pay?

DPA

13.06.2025, 12:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Bayern have come away empty-handed in the poker game for dream player Florian Wirtz. After many talks, the 22-year-old has decided against Munich and in favor of Liverpool FC.
  • Bayern sporting director Max Eberl talks about the failed transfer and says: "I don't even know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool apparently have to pay now."
Show more

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl has once again commented on the rejection of dream player Florian Wirtz shortly before the German football champions kick off the Club World Cup. "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool apparently have to pay now," said Eberl at the team's headquarters in Orlando.

English champions Liverpool FC will probably have to pay up to 150 million euros for Wirtz to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. After many discussions, the 22-year-old ultimately decided against Bayern and in favor of Liverpool.

150 million hammer. Wirtz to Liverpool - the transfer of the summer is about to be finalized

150 million hammerWirtz to Liverpool - the transfer of the summer is about to be finalized

"It was clear, as the whole club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern," said Eberl. "Now he has changed his mind, although the talks were very good."

"The first step is to say: crap"

Everyone from the Bayern board and also the supervisory board members Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge were present at the talks with Wirtz: "Everyone was at the table. But Florian made a different decision. That's the way it is on the transfer market."

Now it goes on: "In the first step you say: Crap. But one door closes and another opens. Now we will reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."

Videos from the department

More from the department

Terchoun and Sow suffer too.

Terchoun and Sow suffer too"Ramona Bachmann would have deserved the home European Championships the most"

A unique experience. Swiss fans announce the European Championship squad

A unique experienceSwiss fans announce the European Championship squad

Allegations not proven. Criminal court acquits FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg

Allegations not provenCriminal court acquits FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg

Transfer ticker. Amdouni returns to the Premier League ++ Milan close in on Jashari

Transfer tickerAmdouni returns to the Premier League ++ Milan close in on Jashari

Even Salzburg is taking part. This is why Barcelona and Liverpool are missing from the Club World Cup

Even Salzburg is taking partThis is why Barcelona and Liverpool are missing from the Club World Cup