The last blue Sport Kids Days in Bern's Wankdorf and in the TV studio in Volketswil were a complete success - now we are once again inviting football-loving children to take a look behind the scenes of a TV production. This time we will be guests at the Letzigrund in Zurich for the match between Zurich and Servette on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Would you like to be up close to the stars and see how we produce our TV programs? Are you between 10 and 14 years old and are your parents blue Sport subscribers? With a bit of luck, YOU can be part of it and gain exclusive insights behind the scenes of a Super League match. You will have the opportunity to take part in the production of the live broadcast in the stadium and appear in front of the camera.
What awaits you
The program
- Stadium visit incl. one adult companion at Letzigrund/Zurich on Sunday, March 9, around the match Zurich - Servette (duration from approx. 12 to 5 pm). We will take care of your tickets.
- Accompanying the reporter before and after the game
- Support during the interviews with the players and coaches
- View of the control room in the broadcast van
- View of the commentary stand
How to take part
Apply now with a short video (important: length max. 90 seconds, smartphone quality is sufficient) and show us why exactly YOU want to be part of the blue Sport Kids Day and what you are most looking forward to!
You can apply here
Information about the video upload
Please upload the video to Swisstransfer and copy the download link at the top of the form. Here is a short guide:
The competition at a glance
Compact summary
- Prize: Participation in the blue Sport Kids Day incl. accompanying adult (parent, godmother and uncle, sibling or similar)
- Application: Via application video (parents of the winners will be contacted directly by blue Sport)
- Closing date: Sunday, February 16, 2025, 11:59 p.m.
- Terms and conditions: By participating in this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions of participation and the user agreement.
Everything clear or do you have any questions? You or your parents or legal representatives are welcome to contact us if you have any questions: wettbewerb@blue.ch