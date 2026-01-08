  1. Residential Customers
Competition Be part of the blue Sport VIP Champions Night

René Weder

8.1.2026

Fancy a unique evening of football in our blue Sport TV studios? On February 17, 2026, we are organizing the VIP Star Night for 6 selected guests for the first time. As part of the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, you will have the opportunity to feel like a VIP and take an exclusive look behind the scenes.

08.01.2026, 11:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

Would you like to be up close and personal with our Champions League live production, meet our presenters and experts and see how we produce our TV programs? Do you and your companion want to watch the premier league that evening in an unforgettable atmosphere from a VIP lounge - accompanied by culinary delights - directly in the TV studio? Then you've come to the right place and with a bit of luck YOU will be there!

