Beach soccer star Dejan Stankovic ends his career at the age of 39. The Swiss scored over 1000 goals for the national team and now talks about the biggest mistake of his career and the reason for his retirement.

He doesn't have any football boots to hang up - after all, beach soccer is played barefoot. Nevertheless, Dejan Stankovic's career is over. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from the Swiss national beach soccer team after 415 appearances and over 1000 goals. He had been afraid of this day, Stankovic explained in a media conference via video call, explaining his decision: "The time commitment is enormous, the body is getting older, four training sessions a week and working 100 percent." For all these sacrifices, the return simply wasn't right over the last two years.

During the interview, Stankovic looks back on experiences that nobody can take away from him. The goalscorer became European champion with Switzerland in 2005 and took part in six world championships, winning silver in 2009 and bronze in 2021. With 47 goals, the 39-year-old is number 2 in the all-time World Cup goalscoring list.

What Stankovic regrets to this day

When asked which game he would like to play again, one thing immediately comes to mind for the 415-time international: the semi-final of the 2021 World Cup in Moscow against hosts Russia: "I probably made the biggest mistake of my career there."

With Switzerland leading Russia 5:3 shortly before the end, Stankovic threw himself into a tackle and won the ball. The Russian opponent remains down, but the referee sees no foul and allows play to continue. Switzerland has a two-on-one advantage and Stankovic remembers: "What do I do? I play the ball out because someone is lying on the ground. That would have been a goal 90 or 95 percent of the time."

Despite the fair play, the beach soccer gods were not kind to Switzerland. The national team conceded two more goals and ultimately lost on penalties. Russia reached the final and were crowned home world champions. Looking back, Stankovic says: "I regret it because I don't know whether Switzerland will make it to another World Cup final. In hindsight, I would do it differently and score the goal."

"You have to remember, we're all amateurs"

The fact that Switzerland, as a landlocked country, is so strong in beach soccer is not a matter of course. Stankovic finds it "almost impossible" what the Swiss national team has achieved in the last 20 years, and that's something to be proud of: "Compared to us, they don't do anything different in Spain, Portugal and Brazil. They can concentrate 100 percent on the sport. We, on the other hand, work from morning to night, go to training, go home to sleep and then do the same thing again. You have to remember that we are all amateurs."

Stankovic would therefore like to see the sport receive more support in Switzerland and for young players to be inspired to take up the sport: "We are still seen as a fringe sport. If we don't invest more, then I see a difficult time attracting new players."

Professional footballer was not an option

Incidentally, a career on the pitch was never an issue for Stankovic. The former Challenge League player explains: "I knew when I was 20 that I wasn't good enough at football for a career on the pitch. I was able to put 100 percent of my qualities into beach soccer. That has worked from the first training session to today. If I could go back, I would do everything exactly the same again. Except for the scene in the semi-final in Moscow against Russia."

National team coach Angelo Schirinzi, who also took part in the media conference, couldn't stop raving about his former goalscorer: "His career is unparalleled. Dejan was a very special person in my life. You can never forget these emotions, I am simply grateful."

Schirinzi had this to say about Stankovic's strengths: "On the one hand, he was always very strong athletically, but he also had a feel for the pitch and the spaces. He always understood the game immediately. And, of course, he was a great finisher. Dejan had as much technique in his left toe as the rest of the team put together. Dejan had a left foot that was incredible. You have to see that."

Despite his retirement, Stankovic will not stay away from beach soccer completely. In his closing words, the 39-year-old says: "Beach soccer will always be associated with me, for the rest of my life, I guarantee it."

