Videos from Slovakia show Bundesliga professional Denis Vavro clashing with youths at an indoor tournament. His club VfL Wolfsburg and the Slovakian association have reacted.

Bundesliga professional Denis Vavro has got himself into trouble with his club Wolfsburg and the Slovakian Football Association (SFZ) for allegedly slapping a youngster in his home country. According to an SFZ spokesperson, the association's disciplinary commission is already looking into the case. In the worst-case scenario, the 29-year-old defender could face a two-year ban from the Slovakian national team.

Video footage from Slovakia shows a loud argument between Vavro and opposing players at an indoor tournament during the Bundesliga Christmas break. The Wolfsburg professional is said to have hit a 17-year-old spectator in the face with his hand.

"We've spoken to Denis. He knows that he messed up badly," sporting director Pirmin Schwegler is quoted as saying in "Kicker". "He already apologized to the boy and his mom that day." The Swiss player does not want to comment on whether Vavro will receive a fine. "We will discuss the consequences internally."

Vavro apologizes to the youngster

Vavro himself initially denied the accusation of a slap in the face on Instagram. However, he later let it be known via the spokesperson for the Slovakian national team that he regretted his actions.

The 17-year-old teenager has since posted a photo of himself and Vavro on Instagram, showing the professional footballer handing him a national team jersey. "Denis Vavro came to me personally, he apologized and admitted his mistake. We have settled the matter between us, for me it's closed," he wrote.

The former Lazio Rome defender had initially moved to Wolfsburg on loan from FC Copenhagen in 2024. VfL then signed the experienced Vavro permanently before this season. Regardless of the current incident, the Slovakian is considered a candidate for a move to the club this winter. In recent days, he has already been linked with Italian clubs AS Roma and AC Florence.