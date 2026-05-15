Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is back on track. blue Sport reports on the most important transfers and the hottest rumors.
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Beckham joins FC Lugano
FC Lugano has signed the Colombian winger Beckham David Castro. The transfer fee is said to be around one million dollars. The 22-year-old is moving from his home country of Millonarios to Lugano, where he has signed a contract until 2029.
Lugano's sporting director, Sebastien Pelzer, had this to say about the new signing: "Beckham is a player we have been watching closely for some time and we are convinced that he can be an important reinforcement for us. Despite his young age, he has already played more than 100 professional games and gained a lot of valuable experience in a demanding environment. With his pace and technical qualities, he can offer us additional options in attack and we are pleased to be able to offer him the ideal conditions in Lugano to fully exploit his potential."
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Lustrinelli transfer to Union finalized
Mauro Lustrinelli will become coach of 1. FC Union Berlin. This was confirmed by the Bundesliga club and FC Thun on Thursday afternoon. "After winning the Swiss championship title, the successful head coach expressed his wish to take the next step in his career and take over the coaching position at Union Berlin. FC Thun has complied with this wish and is letting Lustrinelli move to the Bundesliga," reads the Thun press release.
Union writes that Lustrinelli "brings international experience as well as a clear, development-oriented playing philosophy". The 50-year-old will succeed Marie-Louise Eta, who will coach the Union women in the future. While the clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer, media reports suggest a transfer fee of one million euros. Lustrinelli would have had a contract with Thun until 2028.
"We have a lot to thank Mauro for. It is an honor for FC Thun that the coach can make the direct leap to the Bundesliga - this has never happened before. We wish Mauro all the best," President Andreas Gerber is quoted as saying.
In the football talk show Heimspiel, Thun legend Hans-Peter Latour spoke on Tuesday about a possible move of Lustrinelli to the Bundesliga: "If you have the chance, then you go."
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FCB bring in new transfer boss from Manchester United
Last week, David Degen announced in an interview with blue Sport that a new scouting team with a technical director will take care of transfers at FC Basel this summer. FCB also announced the names on Tuesday: Andreas Herrmann will be hired as technical director, Marko Filipovic as chief scout and Dennis Hofmann as scout.
"With these three additions, the club hopes to take a further step towards professionalization and innovation in this area, which is important for the sporting future," FCB wrote in a statement. It remains to be seen if and when the successor to the departed Head of Sport Daniel Stucki will be presented.
Andreas Herrmann worked for Manchester United for many years, most recently as Head of Emerging Talent. During his time at the English record champions, he worked in various scouting areas - from youth to the first team. As Technical Director at FCB, Herrmann will assume operational responsibility for scouting, recruiting, negotiations and agent management with immediate effect.
He will be supported by Marko Filipovic, who is also moving from Manchester United to Basel and taking on the role of chief scout at FCB. Dennis Hofmann joins FCB from Eintracht Frankfurt and will work as a scout in future.
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Maresca becomes Guardiola's successor at ManCity
Pep Guardiola will most likely leave Manchester City after this season. This is not yet official, but the Catalan coach is said to have already informed City managers of his decision, according to several media outlets.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is already clear who Guardiola's successor will be. According to the report, Enzo Maresca - who was still coach of Chelsea FC until January - will take over next season. Maresca is already familiar with the club; the Italian worked as coach of City's U23s between 2020 and 2021 and was Guardiola's assistant coach between 2022 and 2023.
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Lindner moves to FC Zurich
Heinz Lindner was a substitute goalkeeper at YB and it should be no different at FCZ. Nevertheless, he has signed a two-year contract with the Zurich club.
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Mourinho becomes the new coach of Real Madrid
It is now said to be fixed: José Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid. This is reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. According to the report, an agreement has been reached between the Whites, the Portuguese star coach and his current employers Benfica Lisbon. Only the contract has yet to be signed. Mourinho, who was already on the sidelines at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is set to receive a two-year contract.
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Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a coach again
Eintracht Frankfurt is parting ways with coach Albert Riera and his assistants by mutual agreement after the Bundesliga season. Eintracht finished the season in 8th place and the coaching team only took over responsibility in February of this year.
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Alonso becomes new Chelsea coach
Now it's official: Chelsea have announced the transfer of coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been given a four-year contract and will take up his new job on July 1.
Alonso, who once played for Real Madrid himself, joined the Whites in the summer of 2025 as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. His contract was terminated in January 2026 after just over six months.
Before his stint in Spain, he had coached Bayer Leverkusen for two and a half years and won the league and cup double unbeaten in 2024.
Chelsea have had a poor season. Enzo Maresca was sacked on January 1 after finishing fifth in the table, and things have not improved under his successor Liam Rosenior. The cup final was lost last Saturday, meaning that the season did not end on a positive note.
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Lustrinelli apparently top candidate at Union Berlin
As German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, Thun's master coach Mauro Lustrinelli is in "advanced" talks with Bundesliga club Union Berlin.
However, an agreement between the clubs is still pending, the report continues.
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Alonso new Chelsea coach
Xabi Alonso and Chelsea are said to have agreed a contract until 2030. This is reported by the usually reliable "Athletic". According to the report, the Spaniard was in London for a meeting where a four-year contract was agreed.
Alonso moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Real Madrid last summer, but was released in the Spanish capital after poor results during his first season.
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Lewandowski must leave Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski's time at FC Barcelona is over. The Pole will not receive a new contract with the Spanish champions. "Came as a star, left as a legend", Barcelona wrote on social media.
The Polish international played for Barcelona for four years and won the Spanish championship three times during that time. It is still unclear what the 37-year-old will do now.
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals so far this season. There are still two match days to go in the Spanish La Liga.
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Will Alonso take over at Chelsea?
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Xabi Alonso is on Chelsea's radar and initial talks have already taken place. However, according to the always well-informed Italian, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva are also possible candidates for the coaching job at the football heavyweight, which has been badly shaken this season.
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Joel Mall to YB on a free transfer?
Bern's Young Boys are said to be considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer. This is reported by the "Berner Zeitung". The 35-year-old's contract with Servette, which runs until 2027, will end this summer by mutual agreement.
At YB, Mall would in future act as number two behind regular keeper Marvin Keller and would probably be considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who is also being linked with a move.
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Silvan Widmer remains at Mainz
Silvan Widmer will remain at Mainz 05, with the Swiss international extending his contract with the Bundesliga team. However, the club did not disclose the term of the new contract.
Widmer moved to Mainz from FC Basel in 2021. There, the right-back rose to become a key player and captain. This season, the 33-year-old made 39 competitive appearances in which he scored three goals.
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What Basel boss Degen says about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri - and Sommer's rejection
After the 3-1 defeat against St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, it is clear that FC Basel will not be playing in the European Cup next season. FCB boss David Degen talks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and the upcoming upheaval. Click here for the article.
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Neuer's decision at Bayern Munich has been made
It can happen quickly now: Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern has been in the pipeline for weeks - and it should be announced soon. The goalkeeper apparently has to make concessions. Click here for the article.