Mauro Lustrinelli will become coach of 1. FC Union Berlin. This was confirmed by the Bundesliga club and FC Thun on Thursday afternoon. "After winning the Swiss championship title, the successful head coach expressed his wish to take the next step in his career and take over the coaching position at Union Berlin. FC Thun has complied with this wish and is letting Lustrinelli move to the Bundesliga," reads the Thun press release.

Union writes that Lustrinelli "brings international experience as well as a clear, development-oriented playing philosophy". The 50-year-old will succeed Marie-Louise Eta, who will coach the Union women in the future. While the clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer, media reports suggest a transfer fee of one million euros. Lustrinelli would have had a contract with Thun until 2028.

"We have a lot to thank Mauro for. It is an honor for FC Thun that the coach can make the direct leap to the Bundesliga - this has never happened before. We wish Mauro all the best," President Andreas Gerber is quoted as saying.

In the football talk show Heimspiel, Thun legend Hans-Peter Latour spoke on Tuesday about a possible move of Lustrinelli to the Bundesliga: "If you have the chance, then you go."