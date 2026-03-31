  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In front of Gianni Infantino Before 5:0 victory against Costa Rica: Iran's national players show pictures of killed children

SDA

31.3.2026 - 18:58

The Iranian players with pictures of children who, according to the Iranian delegation, were killed in the war.
The Iranian players with pictures of children who, according to the Iranian delegation, were killed in the war.
Keystone

In front of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Iranian national players showed pictures of children killed in the war before a test match.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 18:58

31.03.2026, 20:32

During the national anthem before the match against Costa Rica in Antalya, Turkey, the footballers and officials held the pictures in their hands. The children in the pictures are said to have lost their lives in an attack by the USA and Israel on Iran. The players had already used their test match against Nigeria (1:2) on Friday for a similar action.

Iran won 5:0 against Costa Rica, which was actually planned as a test for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. However, it is still unclear whether Iran will actually take part in the tournament this summer due to the war. Infantino, who watched the game from the stands, had recently urged the team to do so.

The images get under your skin.
The images get under your skin.
Imago

In view of the war, Iran does not want to play its three preliminary round matches in the USA - as previously planned - but in Mexico. However, Infantino told the AFP news agency: "The games will take place where they are scheduled." The Swiss confirmed Iran's participation in the World Cup in Antalya.

According to the state news agency Irna, Iran's head of the federation Mehdi Tadsch announced a boycott of the USA, but not of the World Cup, around a week and a half ago, without explaining this in more detail. Iran was drawn into a preliminary round group with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt for the final tournament (June 11 to July 19).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sees the Iranians' action up close.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino sees the Iranians' action up close.
Keystone

More from this section

World Cup qualifiers in the ticker. Czech Republic to host Denmark in showdown?

World Cup qualifiers in the tickerCzech Republic to host Denmark in showdown?

World Cup qualifiers in the ticker. Will the Kosovo fairytale continue or will Turkey win?

World Cup qualifiers in the tickerWill the Kosovo fairytale continue or will Turkey win?

World Cup qualifiers in the ticker. Sweden or Poland: Who will go to the World Cup?

World Cup qualifiers in the tickerSweden or Poland: Who will go to the World Cup?

World Cup qualifiers in the ticker. Italy or Bosnia-Herzegovina: Who completes the Swiss group?

World Cup qualifiers in the tickerItaly or Bosnia-Herzegovina: Who completes the Swiss group?

The Nati scores against Norway. The defense has Haaland under control, but little comes forward

The Nati scores against NorwayThe defense has Haaland under control, but little comes forward