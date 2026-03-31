The Iranian players with pictures of children who, according to the Iranian delegation, were killed in the war. Keystone

In front of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Iranian national players showed pictures of children killed in the war before a test match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

During the national anthem before the match against Costa Rica in Antalya, Turkey, the footballers and officials held the pictures in their hands. The children in the pictures are said to have lost their lives in an attack by the USA and Israel on Iran. The players had already used their test match against Nigeria (1:2) on Friday for a similar action.

Iran won 5:0 against Costa Rica, which was actually planned as a test for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. However, it is still unclear whether Iran will actually take part in the tournament this summer due to the war. Infantino, who watched the game from the stands, had recently urged the team to do so.

The images get under your skin. Imago

In view of the war, Iran does not want to play its three preliminary round matches in the USA - as previously planned - but in Mexico. However, Infantino told the AFP news agency: "The games will take place where they are scheduled." The Swiss confirmed Iran's participation in the World Cup in Antalya.

According to the state news agency Irna, Iran's head of the federation Mehdi Tadsch announced a boycott of the USA, but not of the World Cup, around a week and a half ago, without explaining this in more detail. Iran was drawn into a preliminary round group with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt for the final tournament (June 11 to July 19).