FC Basel will play against Promotion League club Biel in the cup final. The outcome of the match is already clear for Basel's public transport company. Apparently so clear that they have already done the labeling.

Syl Battistuzzi

After many years of drought, FC Basel is back on the road to success. Fabio Celestini's team won the championship with aplomb. Now Shaqiri & Co. are aiming for the double. On Sunday, June 1, Basel will face Biel in the Wankdorf. The Promotion League club is of course the clear underdog against the champions. However, the Seelanders have beaten two Super League teams in a row in the semi-final and quarter-final: YB and Lugano.

Nevertheless, Basel's public transport company apparently sees no danger of the Biel fairytale continuing. This year's Cup title is already firmly planned on the streetcars, as Claudio Miozzari, President of the Grand Council 2024 of the canton of Basel-Stadt, noticed.

The politician posted pictures of a "Drämmli" on his Instagram channel. It shows the dates of the 13 Cup victories. The vehicle is also already labeled "2024/2025". Although it is still pasted over, it is easy for passers-by to read on closer inspection.

"I don't like that," Miozzari writes on Instagram. The comments are along the same lines: "If Biel wins now, then it's just super embarrassing," says one user.