Hajdari on Changing National Teams “I felt guilty before the game against Switzerland”

In the fall of 2025, Albian Hajdari made his debut for Kosovo after having already played one international match for Switzerland. In the series “The Belonging” by blue and Sky, Hajdari talks about his change of national team.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new series “The Belonging” from blue and Sky Switzerland tells the stories of Swiss soccer players who hold dual citizenship.

Albian Hajdari shares his story and discusses his decision to switch national teams and play for Kosovo instead of Switzerland.

During World Cup qualifying, Switzerland faced off against Kosovo. For Hajdari, this was naturally a very special match. Show more

In 2016, Kosovo was recognized by UEFA. This gave players like Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri the chance to switch national teams, even though they had already played many official matches for Switzerland. However, they decided to continue playing for the Swiss national team.

For Sascha Ruefer, who has been commentating on Swiss national team games for SRF for years, one thing is clear: Switzerland was lucky that Kosovo wasn’t admitted to UEFA and FIFA until 2016. “I’m not sure if the Swiss national team would have been able to count on Xhaka and Shaqiri if the switch had been possible earlier,” says Ruefer.

Hajdari’s Decision to Play for Kosovo

One player who did make the switch is Albian Hajdari. The center back played at every junior level for the Swiss national team and made his debut for Murat Yakin’s squad in a friendly match in March 2025. Seven months later, he played for Kosovo for the first time.

A tense moment: In World Cup qualifying, Kosovo faced Switzerland. Before the game, Hajdari had an uneasy feeling, as he admits: “Half a year ago, I was still on the field with them; suddenly, they’re my opponents. I do feel a little guilty about that. Until yesterday, they were still my teammates; now I have to hurt them.”

Albian Hajdari has chosen to play for Kosovo.

In the end, the Hoffenheim pro didn’t take the field after all. Because he would have faced a suspension for the decisive World Cup playoffs if he’d received even one more yellow card. “I would have liked to play—it would have been really special—but you have to think of the team,” Hajdari said afterward. Kosovo ultimately lost the subsequent playoff match against Turkey and missed out on the World Cup.

“I live in Switzerland, but I’m a Kosovo Albanian”

Even though he chose Kosovo, Hajdari remains connected to Switzerland. “The question of belonging is difficult for me to answer. Because I have two nations that are very close to my heart,” he says.

He continues: “I feel very at home in both countries, and I think that’s the most important thing.” Time and again, whenever he was traveling abroad, he was asked this one question: what does he identify as? Hajdari: “I would always say: I live in Switzerland, but I’m a Kosovo Albanian.”

The debate over dual citizenship is ever-present in soccer, especially in Switzerland. Players like Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Ivan Rakitic, and Albian Hajdari have had to decide which nation they want to represent. In the documentary “The Belonging,” the soccer players discuss this major decision. Stream Episode 4 now on blue Premium and Sky.