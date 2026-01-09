In the test match against Viktoria Pilsen, Lugano player Kevin Behrens attacks teammate Georgios Koutsias. What happened?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano loses a test match against Viktoria Pilsen 2:4 at the training camp.

After just over 70 minutes, Kevin Behrens attacks Giorgos Koutsias and pushes him to the ground.

The consequences of the incident are not yet known. Show more

FC Lugano are preparing for the second half of the season in Spain. An incident occurs in the test match against Viktoria Pilsen that will be a talking point within the team. Kevin Behrens and Giorgos Koutsias get into a heated argument.

But it didn't stop at the verbal sparring. In the 72nd minute, 34-year-old Behrens sprinted across the pitch, shoved Koutsias, 13 years his junior, to the ground in a rage and shouted at him: "You little freak, be quiet!" As reported by "RSI", there is said to have been a difference of opinion between the two regarding the pressing.

Behrens wants to be substituted immediately after his outburst of anger, while the young Greek no longer seems to understand the world. It is not yet known whether the players will face any consequences. FC Lugano is yet to comment on the incident.

Lugano lost the test match (3 periods of 45 minutes each) 2:4. The goals for Lugano were scored by Behrens and Claudio Cassano. However, the result faded into the background due to the events.