After an angry outburst in a test match against Viktoria Pilsen, Kevin Behrens is remorseful - his employer FC Lugano has already reacted and drawn consequences.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the test match in Spain, Lugano striker Kevin Behrens went berserk, insulting and shoving his team-mate Giorgos Koutsias.

The club strongly condemned the behavior and emphasized that it was not in line with the club's values.

Behrens publicly apologized to Koutsias, the team and the club; internal disciplinary measures were taken. Show more

Three days ago, an inglorious incident occurred in Spain during a test match against Viktoria Pilsen, when Lugano striker Kevin Behrens shoved his team-mate Giorgos Koutsias and shouted at him: "You little freak, be quiet!" As reported by "RSI", there are said to have been differences of opinion between the two regarding pressing.

In a statement published on Monday evening, the club reiterated that the outburst of anger was not compatible with the club's values. "Irrespective of nervousness and emotions in a sporting competition, such a reaction is intolerable and should never happen to a player - and certainly not to a professional with the experience of Kevin Behrens," the Ticino club stated.

"I would like to apologize for what happened, first and foremost to Koutsias. My behavior towards him was wrong and unacceptable, as were the insults I used. I take full responsibility for this. I also apologize to my teammates and to the club. Regardless of the tension of the moment, I should never have allowed myself to behave in such a way," said the 34-year-old German.

Appropriate disciplinary measures were decided in accordance with the team's internal rules, the club concluded.