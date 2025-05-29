Bekim Zogaj becomes Elite Referee Manager in the Swiss Football Association Keystone

Bekim Zogaj is taking on a new role in the Swiss Football Association. The former assistant referee will succeed Brent Reiber as Elite Referee Manager at the beginning of September.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zogaj, who has been deputy to head referee Daniel Wermelinger on a mandate basis since the beginning of the year, will move from the strategic to the operational area in his new role.

The position in the organization chart and the duties of the 45-year-old from Zurich, who ended his career as a linesman last autumn after participating in referee Sandro Schärer's team at the European Championship in Germany, are identical to those of his predecessor. As Elite Referee Manager, Zogaj will assume operational responsibility for the top referees. He will continue to drive forward the development and professionalization of the top referee system, including carrying out performance analyses and taking the lead in allocating referees.

The Canadian-Swiss dual national Reiber, who took over the position four years ago following the departure of Cyril Zimmermann from Bern, has since returned to his traditional sport of ice hockey as "Referee in Chief" for the Swiss association's refereeing department.