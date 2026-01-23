Belgium has parted ways with coach Rudi Garcia after advancing to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The Belgian Football Association announced one day after the World Cup final that the 62-year-old's contract, which was set to expire at the end of July, would not be renewed.

“I’m leaving Belgium in League A of the Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world,” Garcia said, according to a statement. The Frenchman had taken over the position from Domenico Tedesco in early 2025 and led the team—featuring veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku—all the way to the quarterfinals. Their run ended there with a 1-2 loss to Spain, which went on to win the World Cup.

According to reports, the favorite to succeed Garcia is former Bayern star Mark van Bommel. The 49-year-old Dutchman has previously served as a coach for clubs including Eindhoven, Wolfsburg, and Royal Antwerp.