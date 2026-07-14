Youri Tielemans is transferring from Aston Villa to Manchester United
Keystone
Belgium's captain, Youri Tielemans, is transferring from Aston Villa to Manchester United within the English Premier League.
According to his new club, the midfielder has signed a contract that runs through June 2031. At the World Cup, the 29-year-old was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Belgian national team by Spain.
Tielemans won the Europa League title with Aston Villa last season after defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the final.