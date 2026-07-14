Belgium's captain, Youri Tielemans, is transferring from Aston Villa to Manchester United within the English Premier League.

According to his new club, the midfielder has signed a contract that runs through June 2031. At the World Cup, the 29-year-old was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Belgian national team by Spain.

Tielemans won the Europa League title with Aston Villa last season after defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the final.