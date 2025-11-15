  1. Residential Customers
1:1 against Kazakhstan Belgium still have to wait for their World Cup ticket

SDA

15.11.2025 - 17:18

The Kazakhs around Alibek Kassym (6) made life difficult for the Belgians
The Kazakhs around Alibek Kassym (6) made life difficult for the Belgians
Keystone

Belgium missed out on early qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday. The 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan means that North Macedonia could still overtake the "Diables Rouges" on the final matchday.

Keystone-SDA

15.11.2025, 17:18

15.11.2025, 18:29

Dastan Satpajew played the spoilsport for the Belgians. The 17-year-old striker, who will move from Kairat Almaty to Chelsea FC next summer, gave the Kazakhs an early lead. Hans Vanaken only managed to equalize shortly after the break.

The misstep should have no consequences for Belgium. With a win on Tuesday against Liechtenstein, who are still without points, they will be sure of a World Cup ticket.

