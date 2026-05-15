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WORLD CUP 2026 Belgium with Lukaku, but without Openda

SDA

15.5.2026 - 15:08

Romelu Lukaku is part of the provisional Belgium squad despite a dip in form and unlike Loïs Openda
Romelu Lukaku is part of the provisional Belgium squad despite a dip in form and unlike Loïs Openda
Keystone

Belgium announced the squad for the World Cup starting on June 11 on Friday. Among others, Loïs Openda from Juventus Turin is missing.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2026, 15:08

15.05.2026, 15:20

Belgium's squad is led by captain Youri Tielemans of Europa League finalists Aston Villa. The 26-man squad also includes, somewhat surprisingly, 37-year-old Axel Witsel and striker Romelu Lukaku, who has played just 64 minutes for Napoli this season. Loïs Openda of Juventus, on the other hand, is missing from national team coach Rudi Garcia's squad. Belgium will face Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

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