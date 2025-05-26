According to a report, Borussia Dortmund have come a good deal closer to their dream transfer. The 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, heavily courted brother of former BVB star Jude Bellingham, is said to have given his consent to the Bundesliga club, according to the newspaper "Bild".

According to the media, the midfielder from English Premier League promotion contenders AFC Sunderland was also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig as well as other clubs from England. However, according to the report, Bellingham has turned them down. The club and the atmosphere at the Westfalenstadion - the 19-year-old was often there during his brother Jude's time at BVB - are said to have convinced him.

Jude Bellingham matured into a global star at BVB between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Madrid. Negotiations are now set to begin between BVB and Sunderland. The transfer fee for the U21 international is likely to be between 25 and 30 million euros.