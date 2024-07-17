Jude Bellingham praises the resigning national team coach Gareth Southgate in the highest terms. Imago

Gareth Southgate is stepping down as coach of the England national football team. One of his most important European Championship players praises him and thanks him.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After losing the European Championship final, Gareth Southgate resigned as coach of the English national team.

During the tournament, he was harshly criticized by many experts and beer cups were thrown at him by fans.

An Instagram post by star player Jude Bellingham, who spoke highly of his former national team coach, shows that Southgate was perceived very differently within the team. Show more

England football star Jude Bellingham has heaped praise on former national team coach Gareth Southgate. It was a privilege to be led by someone so committed and passionate, the Real Madrid attacker wrote on Instagram.

"Gareth is not only certainly one of the best coaches in the history of the national team, but also an incredible person. Thank you for everything and all the best for the next chapter, Gaffer," explained Bellingham.

Southgate resigned two days after the team lost 2-1 to Spain in the European Championship final. The 53-year-old had coached the Three Lions for eight years and led them to two consecutive European Championship finals.

"From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the team, it has been a rollercoaster ride of incredible emotions that has restored hope and joy to our country," wrote 21-year-old Bellingham.

He thanked Southgate and his team "for the great memories during his tenure" and said that he was still sad and disappointed after the defeat in the final in Berlin.

Southgate was not loved by everyone

Such warm words as those from Bellingham have been extremely rare for Southgate in recent times. He has been criticized in the media for his often unattractive style of play and was even pelted with beer cups by fans at the European Championships.

dpa