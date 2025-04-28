AC Bellinzona and FC Schaffhausen have been denied the right to play in the Challenge League in the first instance. Keystone

Bellinzona and Schaffhausen must tremble about remaining in the Challenge League. The Swiss Football League has denied both clubs a playing license for the coming season in the first instance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the league announced on Monday, it based its decision on financial and procedural grounds. The clubs have until the end of April to lodge an appeal, on which a decision will be made by May 21 at the latest.

The two clubs have already had points deducted this season for "breach of the duty to provide information". However, the Ticino clubs received the points back following a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Rapperswil-Jona and Biel from the Promotion League were given the right to play in the Challenge League. Third-placed SC Kriens did not receive the license in the first instance.