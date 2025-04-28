  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Appeal possible until the end of April Bellinzona and Schaffhausen will not receive a license for the time being

SDA

28.4.2025 - 14:30

AC Bellinzona and FC Schaffhausen have been denied the right to play in the Challenge League in the first instance.
AC Bellinzona and FC Schaffhausen have been denied the right to play in the Challenge League in the first instance.
Keystone

Bellinzona and Schaffhausen must tremble about remaining in the Challenge League. The Swiss Football League has denied both clubs a playing license for the coming season in the first instance.

Keystone-SDA

28.04.2025, 14:30

28.04.2025, 14:35

As the league announced on Monday, it based its decision on financial and procedural grounds. The clubs have until the end of April to lodge an appeal, on which a decision will be made by May 21 at the latest.

The two clubs have already had points deducted this season for "breach of the duty to provide information". However, the Ticino clubs received the points back following a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Rapperswil-Jona and Biel from the Promotion League were given the right to play in the Challenge League. Third-placed SC Kriens did not receive the license in the first instance.

More from the department

The whole stadium sings along. Liverpool's mastermind Arne Slot sings for predecessor Klopp

The whole stadium sings alongLiverpool's mastermind Arne Slot sings for predecessor Klopp

Mercenary check. Is Sommer gambling away the title with Inter? ++ Amdouni and Duah with top goals ++ Mvogo promoted

Mercenary checkIs Sommer gambling away the title with Inter? ++ Amdouni and Duah with top goals ++ Mvogo promoted

Mercenary check. Bachmann in baby alarm mode ++ Two Nati stars in the CL final ++ Peng with mega bump

Mercenary checkBachmann in baby alarm mode ++ Two Nati stars in the CL final ++ Peng with mega bump