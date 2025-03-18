No amount of pleading will help: Manuel Benavente is no longer coach of AC Bellinzona. Picture: Keystone

There has been a change of coach in the second-highest division: Manuel Benavente is no longer on the AC Bellinzona touchline.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The relegation-threatened Challenge League club has announced that it is parting ways with its head coach, technical director Mario Rosas Montero and athletics coach Diego Megias Navarro "by mutual agreement".

All three had been with the Ticino club since October 2023. With ten rounds to go, Bellinzona are in second-last place in the Challenge League, level on points with bottom-placed Stade Nyonnais. In the Cup, however, after a win against St. Gallen, they only lost in the quarter-finals against Lausanne-Sport on penalties.