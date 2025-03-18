  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the midst of a relegation battle Bellinzona part ways with coach Benavente

SDA

18.3.2025 - 15:34

No amount of pleading will help: Manuel Benavente is no longer coach of AC Bellinzona.
No amount of pleading will help: Manuel Benavente is no longer coach of AC Bellinzona.
Picture: Keystone

There has been a change of coach in the second-highest division: Manuel Benavente is no longer on the AC Bellinzona touchline.

Keystone-SDA

18.03.2025, 15:34

18.03.2025, 15:44

The relegation-threatened Challenge League club has announced that it is parting ways with its head coach, technical director Mario Rosas Montero and athletics coach Diego Megias Navarro "by mutual agreement".

All three had been with the Ticino club since October 2023. With ten rounds to go, Bellinzona are in second-last place in the Challenge League, level on points with bottom-placed Stade Nyonnais. In the Cup, however, after a win against St. Gallen, they only lost in the quarter-finals against Lausanne-Sport on penalties.

More from the department

Even his mother cried. Ndoye on the Champions League:

Even his mother criedNdoye on the Champions League: "It's like a drug"

Yakin has discovered the Romands. The national team of the future speaks French

Yakin has discovered the RomandsThe national team of the future speaks French

Mega spat on live TV. Gattuso wildly gesticulates and folds up an expert

Mega spat on live TVGattuso wildly gesticulates and folds up an expert