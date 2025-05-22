FC Schaffhausen with coach Hakan Yakin do not receive a license in the second instance either. Picture: sda

The Swiss Football League's (SFL) Appeals Body for Licenses grants AC Bellinzona the required license for the 2025/26 season, while FC Schaffhausen and SC Kriens are also denied a license in the second instance.

Luca Betschart

AC Bellinzona can also play in the Challenge League next season. The Ticino club was awarded the license in the second instance. In addition to Bellinzona, the Swiss Football League's licensing committee also denied FC Schaffhausen, which has since been relegated from the Challenge League, and SC Kriens from the Promotion League the right to play in the next championship at the end of April.

The committee based its decision on the failure to meet financial and procedural criteria. In contrast to the decision in favor of AC Bellinzona, the committee upheld its decision in the case of the clubs from north-eastern Switzerland and central Switzerland and once again denied both clubs a license.

Definitely no promotion for Kriens

For FC Schaffhausen, the decision is no longer relevant with regard to participation in the Challenge League as a relegated club. Nevertheless, those responsible at the club are unable to understand the actions of the licensing commission, as they have stated in a press release. They reserve the right to take legal action. The further course of action will be "discussed by the management and the board of directors this week", as the statement continues.

SC Kriens is in second place in the Promotion League standings ahead of Saturday's final matchday, one point behind leaders FC Rapperswil-Jona, and from a sporting perspective would still have had the opportunity to move up to the top and be promoted to the Challenge League. However, this path has now been denied after the club was once again refused a license.

Kriens still has the option of appealing the decision and taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Depending on the outcome of the last matchday in the Promotion League, however, this could become invalid. Because if Rapperswil-Jona win their last game against Bavois, the FCRJ will be promoted to the Challenge League - and Kriens would no longer need a license.

ℹ️ Bellinzona erhält Lizenz in 2. Instanz – Schaffhausen und Kriens nicht:https://t.co/49iIEqmSCW

. . . . .

ℹ️ L’AC Bellinzone obtient sa licence en deuxième instance:https://t.co/XVc8wbVUun pic.twitter.com/QhzbweF5Gt — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) May 22, 2025

Videos from the department