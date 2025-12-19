Bellinzona may continue to play in the Challenge League Keystone

Bellinzona will not be excluded from the Challenge League.

The Swiss Football League's License Appeals Board upheld the Ticino club's appeal after the License Commission did not approve the sale to Juan Trujillo Velasquez on 9 December and withdrew the club's License III.

As part of the appeal proceedings, Bellinzona was able to submit the missing documents and thus remains eligible to play in the second-highest league. In the last game of the year, the team at the bottom of the table will host Wil in front of a home crowd on Saturday.