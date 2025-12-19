  1. Residential Customers
National championship 2nd level Bellinzona remains in the Challenge League

SDA

19.12.2025 - 17:25

Bellinzona may continue to play in the Challenge League
Bellinzona may continue to play in the Challenge League
Keystone

Bellinzona will not be excluded from the Challenge League.

Keystone-SDA

19.12.2025, 17:25

The Swiss Football League's License Appeals Board upheld the Ticino club's appeal after the License Commission did not approve the sale to Juan Trujillo Velasquez on 9 December and withdrew the club's License III.

As part of the appeal proceedings, Bellinzona was able to submit the missing documents and thus remains eligible to play in the second-highest league. In the last game of the year, the team at the bottom of the table will host Wil in front of a home crowd on Saturday.

