Ticino breathes a sigh of relief in the relegation battle: Bellinzona gets back the three points deducted following the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport Keystone

AC Bellinzona has been successful at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Ticino club's appeal was partially upheld and the deduction of three points was overturned.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Instead, AC Bellinzona must pay a fine of CHF 30,000, as announced by the Swiss Football League on Friday. Although the SFL does not follow the legal assessment of the CAS, it recognizes the present decision.

Bellinzona will therefore be credited with the three points in the Challenge League ranking that were deducted for "breach of the duty to provide information". The club had failed to submit confirmation of the payment of social security contributions for the month of September by the end of October, despite being granted a grace period.

The ruling that has now been handed down significantly improves Bellinzona's prospects of remaining in the second-highest division. With five rounds to go, they now have a nine-point cushion over bottom-placed Schaffhausen. The team at the bottom of the table was also deducted three points for "breach of the duty to provide information".