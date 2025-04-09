Arsenal professional Declan Rice crowned himself the match-winner with two free-kick goals against Real Madrid. The England international has horrendous statistics behind him.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arsenal celebrated a 3-0 win at home against Real Madrid. In the first half, the Gunners were on level terms, but turned up the heat in the second half.

Man of the match was Declan Rice with two direct free kicks from around 25 meters each. First, the Englishman scored from a half-right position on 58 minutes, flicking the ball around the wall with great panache. Twelve minutes later, he curled the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal from a half-left position.

The 26-year-old had previously gone 338 games without scoring from free kicks. Show more

Declan Rice moved from his boyhood club West Ham to city rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2023. The Gunners had to pay the British record transfer fee of 105 million pounds (equivalent to 118.6 million Swiss francs) for the captain of the then Conference League winners.

At Arsenal, Rice was supposed to fill the gap in midfield left by Granit Xhaka after his move to Leverkusen. And Rice had no problems adapting to his new employer and has always performed reliably in the center since then.

But even at Arsenal, the England international was unable to extend his "success" record with his free-kicks. The 26-year-old failed to hit the net in 338 consecutive games. That was until the defending Champions League champions Real Madrid came to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Against the Whites, Rice fired the ball past the powerless Thibaut Courtois twice. "I hid it in the drawer," smiled Rice in the interview. He hit the wall too often or shot over the bar. "Originally I wanted to cross the ball in, but then I saw the wall with the goalkeeper's position on the first attempt and I thought I should just go for it (...). The second time I just had the confidence and I hit it perfectly," Rice sums up.

Rice in the circle of the greats

Mikel Merino is not surprised by his teammate's feats: "This guy has one of the best shooting skills I've seen in my career - I hope there's more to come in the future."

It was Rice's first brace of his professional career - meaning he scored as often as in all of his previous 19 Champions League appearances combined. The Englishman is only the fifth player after Rivaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and Hakim Ziyech to score two direct free-kicks in a Champions League match. With four goals, he is now Arsenal's top scorer in the top flight.

"I think in a few years I'll realize that what I did tonight was really special," admits Rice. But there is still the second leg, he warned. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is also still dreaming of a miracle at the Bernabéu.