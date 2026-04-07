In the World Cup qualifiers, the two groundbreaking games against Turkey are coming up. How is the form of the Swiss national team players? blue Sport does the big Nati-Check.

Patrick Lämmle

In the event of a tie, goal difference will decide.

The national team players in the form check

Chelsea Livia Peng

At Chelsea, Peng has to resign herself to the role of stand-in goalkeeper, with European Championship hero Hannah Hampton in front of her. League, League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, she has had to watch from the bench everywhere. Nevertheless, there is a nice souvenir photo: in mid-March, she won the League Cup final with Chelsea against Manchester United.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

The 26-year-old is the undisputed No. 1 at RB Leipzig, but in the last match against Carl Zeiss Jena at the end of March, she made a blunder that cost her team the victory. The week before, however, she kept a clean sheet against Freiburg.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi would not have been there if Cologne goalkeeper Irina Fuchs had not been injured. After sitting on the bench eight times, she stood between the posts for Union Berlin in the last two games. She put in a strong performance in the 4:1 win against Werder Bremen.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

After the last international matches, Calligaris put in a strong performance in the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia and shone as an assist provider. In the following match, she suffered an early injury, missed one game and sat on the bench for the last two. However, she is ready for the international matches.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

At Strasbourg, Crnogorcevic is sometimes in the starting eleven and sometimes comes off the bench. She can't complain about a lack of match practice. On Sunday in the semi-final of the Coupe de France, the 35-year-old will start against Lyonnes. She was substituted at the break with the score at 0:5.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Frankfurt have played seven matches since the last internationals. Ivelj made three short appearances, only once was she allowed to play over 90 minutes - and that in her preferred position in central midfield. However, when asked about her position by blue Sport, national team coach Rafel Navarro said that he sees her as an option in defense and not in midfield.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

The 30-year-old is a mainstay at Aston Villa and has been a consistent performer, as she has been for years in the national team.

Servette Amina Muratovic

The 19-year-old Servette defender has made the senior squad for the first time and is one of only two players from the Swiss league. Navarro explained the call-up as follows: "She's young, very strong in tackles and I like her attitude in defense. In the Cup final (1:0 win against YB), I saw how she communicated diligently with her teammates and also drove them on. I like this type of player, including her defensive skills."

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is a regular for Frankfurt and has also been a regular for the national team recently. Her status is unlikely to change in the upcoming games against Turkey.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli was injured in the World Cup qualifying opener against Northern Ireland (2:0) and therefore missed the second game against Malta. However, the Freiburg defender is now fit again.

Manchester City Iman Beney

The 19-year-old super talent has been given little playing time at Man City recently. But when she does get a chance to play, she is at her best. This was the case on Easter Monday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. She set up the only goal of the game with a brilliant pass in the 8th minute. She has also shown in recent international matches that she is almost indispensable for the national team - especially in the first half against Malta when she scored early (8th) to make it 1:0 and shortly afterwards (10th) set up the 2:0, showing all her class.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

In Sunday's FA Cup against Charlton Athletic (1-0 win after extra time), Csillag was back in the Liverpool starting eleven after seven substitute appearances, but was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 0-0. It is quite possible that the 23-year-old will also have to make friends with the wild card role in the national team.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

She has scored a goal in each of her last two international matches, but has failed to do so for Freiburg in recent games. The 23-year-old should certainly get another chance to show what she can do against Turkey. Whether from the start or as a substitute is yet to be seen.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli replaced Alisha Lehmann, who is out due to muscular problems. The 19-year-old alternates between starting eleven and substitute appearances for Freiburg. In her 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, she has scored five goals and set up three. She was involved in the last international friendly and came on as a substitute in the 85th minute against Malta. It was her fourth international appearance and although she was only called up, it would come as no surprise if she gets more minutes in the games against Turkey.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

The 20-year-old has made five international appearances so far, two of which came in the first two World Cup qualifiers, where she came on for the final few minutes. At club level, on the other hand, Kamber has immediately established herself as a regular after moving from Basel to Union in the winter. She has also scored two goals in eight Bundesliga games so far.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim missed the last few international matches due to injury. However, the 22-year-old made a timely return and scored the 4:3 winner against Como Calcio last Friday after coming on as a substitute at the break. In doing so, she displayed all her qualities that the national team would not want to do without. She is one of the two Nati trump cards mentioned in the title.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

There is no way around Reuteler at Frankfurt. And this despite the fact that she has not scored in the last ten games (including two international matches). That's quite a long dry spell for the 26-year-old. But as a fighter, she also does important defensive work, helping her teams to gain more stability.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Because Barça are still involved in all competitions, Schertenleib can't complain about a lack of match practice, especially as she is always in the starting eleven. The only thing she has forgotten at Barça is how to lose. Real Madrid, for example, were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 12:2. And on Easter Monday, she scored with a precise long-range shot to make it 3-0 on the way to a 6-0 win against Badalona before being substituted.

Basel Coumba Sow

Sow, the only player from the Women's Super League apart from Muratovic, is a key player for Basel. Thanks to a 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Servette on the last matchday before the play-offs, Basel secured third place. The 31-year-old has not featured in the last two international matches.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is the second trump card back in the national team. After missing the last few international matches due to tonsil surgery, she is feeling her way back with Wolfsburg and has made four appearances, one of them in the 2nd team. She will have fond memories of the last game. In the cup semi-final, Vallotto was substituted in the 106th minute. In the penalty shoot-out, she was the sixth player to score, sending Wolfsburg into the cup final.

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

The national team captain, who has been the subject of transfer rumors, is a regular at Juve. In the last two games (both 2:1 wins against Florence in the league and in the Coppa Italia), she provided an assist in each.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is actually always on the pitch, most recently twice from the start. However, two goals and two assists in 22 games in all competitions are not enough for a player of her quality. She came on late in the last international matches against Northern Ireland, but was then allowed to start against Malta in her unfamiliar position at full-back. However, she did not promote her own cause.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

She scored the important 1:0 against Northern Ireland, but remained pale in her partial appearance against Malta. Immediately after the World Cup qualifiers, she scored twice in the league and set up an important goal in the following match. Even though the attacking player, who turned 23 on April 5, has not scored in her last two games, there is no need to worry about her form.