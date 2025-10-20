The first international matches after the home European Championships are coming up and there are no big surprises in the squad. But who is in form and who is struggling? Here is the form check.

Patrick Lämmle

Goalkeepers

Chelsea Livia Peng

In the summer, Peng moved from Werder Bremen to Chelsea, where she is number two behind England's national team goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. The 23-year-old only stood between the posts in the Champions League opener against Twente (1:1). Will she remain number 1 in the national team in the long term under these circumstances?

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Following her move from St.Gallen to Union Berlin, she has only played in the regional league so far. In the last three Bundesliga games, the 21-year-old has been on the bench in the national team.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 20-year-old is called up following Herzog's withdrawal. Still on the bench at the start of the season, she has been between the posts in the last three games. At the weekend, she had to make five saves against Bayern Munich. Now she can look forward to being called up for the national team.

Defense

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz has served her suspension and returns to the starting eleven in the League Cup against Bristol City. Did her job with her usual aplomb in the 3-0 win. She saw red in the quarter-final against Spain at the European Championships. However, Maritz is allowed to play in the test matches against Canada and Scotland, but must then serve her suspension in the Nations League.

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

In the summer, Riesen flirted with a move, as she was only used sporadically in Frankfurt. In the end, she stayed and was rewarded with plenty of minutes. She played in the 2:0 win against Werder Bremen at the weekend. In the national team, Riesen usually plays on the left wing, in Frankfurt on the right.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli is in the starting eleven in all group matches at the European Championship, but sits on the bench in the quarter-final against Spain. In Freiburg, she is set to play in central defense. Despite the disappointing 3:2 defeat in Nuremberg, Freiburg are fourth in the table after seven rounds.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris, who is a starter for the national team, alternates between the starting eleven and the bench at Juventus. As Juve are playing in the Champions League, she is not currently lacking in match practice. On Sunday, she played in the 1:0 win against Lazio.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The 35-year-old has played 25 competitive minutes since the European Championships and yet she still has a place in Sundhage's team. Crnogorcevic may be the record goalscorer for the national team, but in the national team the all-rounder is now more of an option in defense.

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun came on as a 90th-minute substitute in the quarter-final against Spain at the European Championships, but did not get any more minutes on the pitch. At Dijon, she is usually in the starting eleven. She can play at full-back or take on a more attacking role, as she usually does at the club. The 29-year-old is ready when she is needed.

Midfield/attack

Manchester City Iman Beney

Iman Beney is in enviable form. After scoring twice in a row in the league recently, she shone with two assists against Newcastle in the League Cup last weekend. After 90 minutes, the game went to penalties with the score at 3-3. There, the Man City women converted seven out of seven penalties, but Beney was not among the scorers. Finally, Beney was converted to full-back by Sundhage. The 19-year-old comes into her own when she is allowed to operate more offensively, as is the case at ManCity.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

After a match-free weekend, Wandeler returns to the national team camp well rested. The 19-year-old has not yet been able to reach her full potential in England. Wandeler has only made brief appearances in the league at bottom club West Ham (0 points after 6 rounds), but has played two 90-minute games in the cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is an undisputed regular and has already scored two goals and provided four assists in the first seven rounds of the Bundesliga. At the weekend, she failed to score in the win against Werder Bremen, instead receiving a yellow card. Reuteler, who was outstanding at the European Championship, is still in form.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

The 18-year-old moved from GC to Frankfurt after the European Championships. There she has to stand at the back for the most part. Last week, however, she was allowed to play in the Europa Cup.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is an undisputed regular at the European Championships, but not yet at Wolfsburg. She missed three games in October due to health problems, but returned in time for the national team games. On Sunday, the 21-year-old came on as a 78th-minute substitute in the 5:1 win against Leverkusen.

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Nati captain Lia Wältli is in a lot of pain at the European Championships, so she has to take a break after the tournament. Last week she played for the first time in the Champions League in the bitter 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. At the weekend, she will make a partial appearance against Lazio Rome. Following her move from Arsenal to Turin, Wälti is well on the way to regaining her old strength.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

Sow is one of two players from the domestic Super League in the current squad. She was substituted at the break in the 3-0 defeat against YB on Sunday. However, the 31-year-old is on the pitch most of the time for FCB and has already scored two goals in the league.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is in the starting eleven for the most part and was substituted half an hour before the end in the 3-1 away win against Napoli on Sunday. Roma lead the Serie A table with maximum points after three rounds, but suffered two clear defeats against Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Whether she would make it to the European Championship or not was written in the stars for a long time. In the end, she did make it and, despite being a reserve, spread good cheer. Lehmann moved from Juventus to Como for the new season. She has fought for a regular place there and has already celebrated her goal debut.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

With Barcelona, Schertenleib is racing from victory to victory. The 18-year-old mostly comes off the bench, which is not surprising given the huge competition. She has scored one goal so far, so there is still room for improvement.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

The European Championship seems to have given Xhemaili an extra boost. In the league, she has already scored 7 goals in the first 5 rounds and has also been successful in the European Cup.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag did not make it to the European Championship, but was delighted with her move from Basel to Freiburg. She has never made the starting eleven in the league, but she is substituted every time. She scored a brace against HSV in mid-September and has also scored in the Cup.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli usually comes off the bench in Freiburg, as she did last Saturday. She scored in stoppage time to make it 2:3 - her second goal of the season, plus an assist. The 18-year-old is an option in attack.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

Alongside Sow, the 19-year-old is the only player from the Super League. At FC Basel, she plays as well as ever in central midfield and has already scored two goals. She did not take part in the European Championships.

Four European Championship players missing

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

The 25-year-old is a regular for RB Leipzig and has put in solid performances. However, on the day before she was due to go into the national team camp, Herzog went down 5-0 away at Union Berlin. She had one wobble, but this was not punished. She was not to blame for the goals she conceded. On Monday, the SFA announced that Herzog would miss the international matches due to a hip injury.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is one of three European Championship players not in the squad due to injury.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Laia Ballesté replaced Luana Bühler, who is still injured, in the European Championship squad. Ballesté herself is now missing due to injury.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Sandrine Gaillard (formerly Mauron) should be able to acclimatize to her new job in the USA. She did not play at the European Championships.