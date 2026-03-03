The Swiss women's team kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland. The players in the individual critique.

Patrick Lämmle

4 Livia Peng

Peng is preferred to Herzog. On this evening, however, it makes no difference at all who stands between the posts, as Northern Ireland only shoot once at goal - and not very dangerously at that. When Peng has the ball on her foot, she does her job calmly.

4.5 Nadine Riesen

Riesen creates steam down the right flank, especially in the first half. There is a little less action after the break.

4.5 Viola Calligaris

Calligaris has her game under control and only stumbles briefly in the 12th minute after a shove in the back. Is a little more conspicuous than Stierli when building up play.

4 Julia Stierli

There are hardly any dicey situations against Northern Ireland. Does her job calmly. Has to be tended to briefly in the 50th minute, but can play on. Was substituted in the 85th minute.

4 Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Plays at left-back and, unlike Riesen, only makes a few forays down the side. Only in the final minutes is she to be found more often in the opponent's half of the pitch.

5 Iman Beney

Beney demands the ball and then knows what to do with it. She repeatedly sets up her teammates and picks up the pace. In the 21st minute, it was wonderful how she let her opponent run into space and then took the corner that made it 1:0. Shortly afterwards, she misses the ball from a promising position to make it 2-0. In the 85th minute, Fölmli came on in her place and scored to make it 2:0.

4.5 Sydney Schertenleib

Sometimes she danced along the touchline, sometimes she cheekily lobbed the ball over her opponent. It's all beautiful to watch, but in the end, it's a pointless art. Shortly before the break, her shot is cleared for a corner. You get the feeling that she is not getting the best out of herself. Because in footballing terms, she would have everything it takes to decide games like this single-handedly. Makes way for Lia Kamber in the 92nd minute.

4.5 Lia Wälti

As we know it from her, she distributes the ball. Wälti also takes the corner that makes it 1:0. Nevertheless, she has to laugh about her corner kicks after the game. You can find out why in the video below. She comes close to receiving a yellow card twice.

5 Riola Xhemaili

She missed one chance in the 4th minute and then took her second in the 22nd to make it 1:0. After a corner, she reacted the quickest and scored into the top right-hand corner. She set up her teammates well on more than one occasion. In the 85th minute she is off. In the mixed zone, she then plays big once again and makes everyone laugh.

4 Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

In the 4th minute, she steals the ball from the opposing goalkeeper and lays it off for Xhemaili, who doesn't hit the ball as she should. She tries very hard, but there is still room for improvement. In the 57th minute, she takes a dangerous shot. In the 72nd minute, the Liverpool attacker makes way for Alisha Lehmann.

4.5 Géraldine Reuteler

She runs a lot and is difficult for the Northern Irish to catch. She creates a chance with a strong ball transfer (25). However, her performance was not quite as outstanding as at the European Championships.

Substitute players

– Alisha Lehmann

Came on for Csillag in the 72nd minute and injected some fresh impetus into the game. Has her feet in the game in several dangerous actions. Too short for a score.

– Noemi Ivelj

But in the 85th minute for Julia Stierli. Too short to score.

– Leila Wandeler

But 85th minute for Riola Xhemaili. Barely on the pitch, she heads just wide of the goal. Too short to score.

– Svenja Fölmli

From the 85th minute for Iman Beney. She scores in stoppage time with a shot from outside the sixteen to make it 2:0. After the game, she admits that they were a little upset during the warm-up that no one tried from distance. It's a good thing she did better. Too short for a grade.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

From the 92nd minute for Sydney Schertenleib. Too short for a grade.