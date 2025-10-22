The two young stars Iman Beney and Noemi Ivelj talk about their new clubs and their roles in the national team at the press conference ahead of the test match against Canada.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iman Beney moved from YB to Manchester City in the summer, Noemi Ivelj from GC to Frankfurt.

At the press conference ahead of the national team test match against Canada, the two talk about their club transfers and their roles in the national team. Show more

Iman Beney moved from YB to Man City in the summer. The 19-year-old is impressed by the infrastructure and the quality and intensity of training is also much higher. She is also learning to use her body. On the pitch, she has already fitted in excellently, most recently scoring against Arsenal and in the following game away against Liverpool. "I dreamed of scoring at Anfield Road, but I didn't necessarily believe I would."

The language, or rather the special dialect in Manchester, caused her a few problems at the beginning. "I didn't understand anything at first. I thought they were speaking Japanese to each other, but it was the dialect," says Beney and laughs. She has no French-speaking teammates, which is why she is making progress: "I think I speak English better than German now."

At Manchester City, Beney plays much more offensively than she did recently in the national team. She also sees herself as an attacking player: "I want to score goals and make assists. But I just take what the coach gives me." She has not yet spoken to Sundhage about her role, "but I have trained on the wing".

And what does it mean to her that she has been nominated for the Golden Girl Award? "It's very nice to be nominated for this award. I am happy." Nothing more and nothing less.

Ivelj: "I will make my career in midfield"

Sitting next to Beney is Noemi Ivelj, who moved from GC to Frankfurt in the summer but has yet to make much of an impact there. "I knew it would be tough, I have a lot of competition." Her goal is to fight for a regular place, but she has to remain patient. The fact that two national team colleagues, Géraldine Reuteler and Nadine Riesen, play in Frankfurt has "helped her a lot".

In her previous appearances for Frankfurt, she has played in central defense. How does she like this position and will she now also be moved back a row in the national team? "I've also played in central defense in recent training sessions. I have to be honest, I like it better in midfield. But I'm making the best of it," says Ivelj, adding: "I think I'll make my career in midfield. It will come as it has to come."

When asked whether Pia Sundhage's future is also being discussed in the national team, the 18-year-old says: "I have to be honest, I haven't heard any talk about it yet. We're living in the now and she's still here." The decision would have to be made by others. She is focusing on her tasks on the pitch and therefore also on the test match next Friday: "Canada is a good team. They are aggressive and ambitious. But we've got what it takes too, as we saw at the European Championships. We're very positive going into the game."