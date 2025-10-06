  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mercenary check Beney shoots ManCity to victory ++ Wälti sings before Juve debut ++ Schertenleib with assist

Patrick Lämmle

6.10.2025

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

06.10.2025, 11:00

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

 

Chelsea

Livia Peng

Livia Peng still has to wait for her chance. Chelsea concede points for the first time in the fifth round with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

 

Manchester City

Iman Beney

Beney scored in the 89th minute to give Manchester City a 3-2 win against Arsenal. It was her first goal in the Premier League. When she came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, the score was still 1:1.

 

Aston Villa

Noelle Maritz

Maritz serves a suspension in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

 

West Ham United

Leila Wandeler

The 19-year-old was substituted against Aston Villa in the 86th minute with the score at 2-0. West Ham are bottom of the table with 0 points after five rounds.

 

West Ham United

Seraina Piubel

Piubel comes on in the 61st minute with the score at 0-1.

 

Tottenham

Luana Bühler

Tottenham celebrate a 1-0 win over Brighton without the injured Luana Bühler.

🇩🇪 Germany

 

Frankfurt

Nadine Riesen

Riesen plays at right-back in the 3-1 win against Carl Zeiss Jena. She shows some good forays forward.

 

Frankfurt

Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler makes her mark in attack, but fails to score. She is substituted in the 90th minute.

 

Frankfurt

Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj is substituted in the 90th minute for double goal scorer Amanda Ilestedt.

 

Wolfsburg

Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is not in the squad for the 8-0 win against SGS Essen.

 

Hoffenheim

Naomi Luyet

Hoffenheim play away against HSV on Monday evening.

 

Freiburg

Julia Stierli

Freiburg beat Union Berlin 3-0 away at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in front of 8849 spectators. Stierli plays in central defense. Her strong ball win is at the origin of the second goal.

 

Freiburg

Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is missing due to an ankle injury.

 

Fribourg

Aurélie Csillag

Csillag also misses the match due to ankle problems.

 

Fribourg

Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 63rd minute and scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-0.

 

Freiburg

Leela Egli

Leela Egli, who is allowed to play from the 77th minute, prepares the ground for Freiburg's third goal.

 

RB Leipzig

Elvira Herzog

Herzog puts in a good performance in the 1-1 draw against Nuremberg

 

RB Leipzig

Lara Marti

Lara Marti is out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

 

Union Berlin

Nadine Böhi

Böhi sits on the substitutes' bench in the 3-0 defeat against Freiburg.

 

Werder Bremen

Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen go down 4-0 against Bayern Munich. Arfaoui is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 0-3.

 

1st FC Cologne

Lydia Andrade

The Rhine derby between 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen was abandoned in the 41st minute with the score at 1-0 due to a floodlight failure. Andrade sits on the bench.

 

1st FC Cologne

Ella Touon

Touon is also only a substitute in the abandoned match.

 

1st FC Nuremberg

Lara Meroni

Meroni is still missing through injury for the 1-1 draw against Leipzig.

 

Carl Zeiss Jena

Elena Mühlemann

Was substituted against Frankfurt at 0:1. In the end, they lose 3-1.

🇮🇹 Italy

 

Juventus Turin

Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti is substituted in the 74th minute, making her debut for Juventus. The game ends in a disappointing 0-0 draw. Wälti provides more entertainment in the run-up to the game with a vocal performance.

 

Juventus Turin

Viola Calligaris

The Nati defender plays in central defense in the league opener against Sassuolo. She sees how the attacking department misses a series of chances.

 

AS Roma

Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma kick off their league campaign with a 4-0 win against Parma. Pilgrim sits on the bench for once.

 

Como

Alisha Lehmann

In the 31st minute, Lehmann's shot fails to beat the strong Lazio goalkeeper. In the end, Como lose 1-2, with Lehmann seeing yellow in stoppage time.

 

US Sassuolo

Noemi Benz

Sits on the bench for Sassuolo.

🇪🇸 Spain

 

Barcelona

Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib makes her first appearance of the season in the 4-0 win over SD Eibar. She set up the 1:0 in the 14th minute.

 

RCD Espanyol

Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is missing again in the 1-0 defeat against Sevilla.

🇫🇷 France

 

Dijon

Meriame Terchoun

Not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against PSG.

 

RC Strasbourg

Eseosa Aigbogun

The 32-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute against Montpellier with the score at 2-0. The result remains the same.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

 

PSV Eindhoven

Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili failed to score for once in the 3-1 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Twente.

🇺🇲 USA

 

Seattle Reign

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic once again only makes a brief appearance in the clean sheet against Gotham.

 

Tampa Bay Sun

Sandrine Mauron

Mauron is substituted in the 73rd minute against Fort Lauderdale. No goals were scored after her substitution, but the national team player picked up a yellow card.

🇳🇴 Norway

 

Valerenga

Naina Inauen

Valerenga celebrate a 4-1 win against Bodo/Glimt. Inauen plays in central midfield.

More women's soccer

Super League. GC striker Plange banned for three matches

Super LeagueGC striker Plange banned for three matches

From Bajrami to Rakitic. Here is the long list of Nati changers

From Bajrami to RakiticHere is the long list of Nati changers

Omar Adlani. The FCB women have a new head coach

Omar AdlaniThe FCB women have a new head coach

Sacked after four months. Farewell police escort - fans send Rangers coach packing

Sacked after four monthsFarewell police escort - fans send Rangers coach packing

Lightning-fast reaction. Ex-FCZ defender Katic pulls tongue out of unconscious opponent's throat

Lightning-fast reactionEx-FCZ defender Katic pulls tongue out of unconscious opponent's throat