Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Livia Peng still has to wait for her chance. Chelsea concede points for the first time in the fifth round with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Beney scored in the 89th minute to give Manchester City a 3-2 win against Arsenal. It was her first goal in the Premier League. When she came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, the score was still 1:1.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Maritz serves a suspension in the 2-0 win over West Ham.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
The 19-year-old was substituted against Aston Villa in the 86th minute with the score at 2-0. West Ham are bottom of the table with 0 points after five rounds.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel comes on in the 61st minute with the score at 0-1.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Tottenham celebrate a 1-0 win over Brighton without the injured Luana Bühler.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Riesen plays at right-back in the 3-1 win against Carl Zeiss Jena. She shows some good forays forward.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Reuteler makes her mark in attack, but fails to score. She is substituted in the 90th minute.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj is substituted in the 90th minute for double goal scorer Amanda Ilestedt.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto is not in the squad for the 8-0 win against SGS Essen.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Hoffenheim play away against HSV on Monday evening.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Freiburg beat Union Berlin 3-0 away at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in front of 8849 spectators. Stierli plays in central defense. Her strong ball win is at the origin of the second goal.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Fölmli is missing due to an ankle injury.
Fribourg
Aurélie Csillag
Csillag also misses the match due to ankle problems.
Fribourg
Alena Bienz
Bienz was substituted in the 63rd minute and scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-0.
Freiburg
Leela Egli
Leela Egli, who is allowed to play from the 77th minute, prepares the ground for Freiburg's third goal.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Herzog puts in a good performance in the 1-1 draw against Nuremberg
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
Lara Marti is out with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Böhi sits on the substitutes' bench in the 3-0 defeat against Freiburg.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Werder Bremen go down 4-0 against Bayern Munich. Arfaoui is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 0-3.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
The Rhine derby between 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen was abandoned in the 41st minute with the score at 1-0 due to a floodlight failure. Andrade sits on the bench.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Touon is also only a substitute in the abandoned match.
1st FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
Meroni is still missing through injury for the 1-1 draw against Leipzig.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
Was substituted against Frankfurt at 0:1. In the end, they lose 3-1.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
Lia Wälti is substituted in the 74th minute, making her debut for Juventus. The game ends in a disappointing 0-0 draw. Wälti provides more entertainment in the run-up to the game with a vocal performance.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
The Nati defender plays in central defense in the league opener against Sassuolo. She sees how the attacking department misses a series of chances.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
AS Roma kick off their league campaign with a 4-0 win against Parma. Pilgrim sits on the bench for once.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
In the 31st minute, Lehmann's shot fails to beat the strong Lazio goalkeeper. In the end, Como lose 1-2, with Lehmann seeing yellow in stoppage time.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
Sits on the bench for Sassuolo.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Schertenleib makes her first appearance of the season in the 4-0 win over SD Eibar. She set up the 1:0 in the 14th minute.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Ballesté is missing again in the 1-0 defeat against Sevilla.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against PSG.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
The 32-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute against Montpellier with the score at 2-0. The result remains the same.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
Xhemaili failed to score for once in the 3-1 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Twente.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Crnogorcevic once again only makes a brief appearance in the clean sheet against Gotham.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Mauron
Mauron is substituted in the 73rd minute against Fort Lauderdale. No goals were scored after her substitution, but the national team player picked up a yellow card.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Valerenga celebrate a 4-1 win against Bodo/Glimt. Inauen plays in central midfield.