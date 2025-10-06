Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Livia Peng still has to wait for her chance. Chelsea concede points for the first time in the fifth round with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney scored in the 89th minute to give Manchester City a 3-2 win against Arsenal. It was her first goal in the Premier League. When she came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, the score was still 1:1.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz serves a suspension in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

The 19-year-old was substituted against Aston Villa in the 86th minute with the score at 2-0. West Ham are bottom of the table with 0 points after five rounds.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel comes on in the 61st minute with the score at 0-1.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham celebrate a 1-0 win over Brighton without the injured Luana Bühler.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen plays at right-back in the 3-1 win against Carl Zeiss Jena. She shows some good forays forward.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler makes her mark in attack, but fails to score. She is substituted in the 90th minute.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj is substituted in the 90th minute for double goal scorer Amanda Ilestedt.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is not in the squad for the 8-0 win against SGS Essen.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Hoffenheim play away against HSV on Monday evening.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg beat Union Berlin 3-0 away at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in front of 8849 spectators. Stierli plays in central defense. Her strong ball win is at the origin of the second goal.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is missing due to an ankle injury.

Fribourg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag also misses the match due to ankle problems.

Fribourg Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 63rd minute and scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-0.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Leela Egli, who is allowed to play from the 77th minute, prepares the ground for Freiburg's third goal.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog puts in a good performance in the 1-1 draw against Nuremberg

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti is out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi sits on the substitutes' bench in the 3-0 defeat against Freiburg.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen go down 4-0 against Bayern Munich. Arfaoui is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 0-3.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

The Rhine derby between 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen was abandoned in the 41st minute with the score at 1-0 due to a floodlight failure. Andrade sits on the bench.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon is also only a substitute in the abandoned match.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Meroni is still missing through injury for the 1-1 draw against Leipzig.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Was substituted against Frankfurt at 0:1. In the end, they lose 3-1.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti is substituted in the 74th minute, making her debut for Juventus. The game ends in a disappointing 0-0 draw. Wälti provides more entertainment in the run-up to the game with a vocal performance.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

The Nati defender plays in central defense in the league opener against Sassuolo. She sees how the attacking department misses a series of chances.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma kick off their league campaign with a 4-0 win against Parma. Pilgrim sits on the bench for once.

Como Alisha Lehmann

In the 31st minute, Lehmann's shot fails to beat the strong Lazio goalkeeper. In the end, Como lose 1-2, with Lehmann seeing yellow in stoppage time.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sits on the bench for Sassuolo.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib makes her first appearance of the season in the 4-0 win over SD Eibar. She set up the 1:0 in the 14th minute.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is missing again in the 1-0 defeat against Sevilla.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against PSG.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

The 32-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute against Montpellier with the score at 2-0. The result remains the same.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili failed to score for once in the 3-1 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Twente.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic once again only makes a brief appearance in the clean sheet against Gotham.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Mauron

Mauron is substituted in the 73rd minute against Fort Lauderdale. No goals were scored after her substitution, but the national team player picked up a yellow card.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Valerenga celebrate a 4-1 win against Bodo/Glimt. Inauen plays in central midfield.