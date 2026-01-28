Real Madrid suffered a deserved 4-2 defeat at Benfica Lisbon - with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring the fourth goal for the Portuguese side in the 98th minute to secure Benfica's place in the play-offs.

Syl Battistuzzi

It's the 90th minute in Lisbon. There are five minutes left on the clock and Sporting lead 3-2 - meaning Real slip to ninth place and have to go into the play-offs. The Whites therefore urgently need a goal in Lisbon. But opponents Benfica are also trembling. They are one goal behind in the long-distance duel for 24th place, which is just enough for the play-offs. So they need one more goal to reach the intermediate round of the Champions League.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin is apparently unaware of this at the start of stoppage time and is still playing for time. Benfica were awarded a final free kick in the 98th minute and threw everything forward against a decimated Real - Asencio and Rodrygo were sent off in stoppage time.

Aursnes takes the free kick from the right half of the pitch centrally in front of the five. There, the goalkeeper rises high and pushes the ball over the line with his head - and sends his team into the play-offs.

His keeper's goal also sends coach José Mourinho into meltdown. The former Real coach even celebrates the miraculous goal with a ball boy.