St. Gallen falls short of an upset in Lisbon. The team from eastern Switzerland suffered a 5-0 defeat at Benfica and will continue its European campaign in the Conference League.

With a 2-1 lead from the first leg, FCSG could dream of upsetting the European powerhouse in the packed Estadio da Luz. But Benfica showed a marked improvement compared to their away game in St. Gallen and sought to break through to the opponent’s goal much more consistently and quickly. That paid off after just over ten minutes. A long throw-in, a clever pass, and a well-placed finish gave Benfica a 1–0 lead, courtesy of Greek top scorer Vangelis Pavlidis.

Time and again, the Portuguese launched wave after wave of attacks toward the goal of St. Gallen’s backup goalkeeper, Lukas Watkowiak, who was filling in for the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi. The German goalkeeper, who has been playing for the Eastern Swiss team in the Cup, made two strong saves before the game was decided after halftime.

Pavlidis scored his second goal in the 55th minute following a nice combination play, and his third in the 66th minute. Because St. Gallen defender Jozo Stanic was sent off with a second yellow card between the 0–2 and 0–3 goals, the Swiss Cup champion’s chances of advancing were virtually gone after conceding the third goal. Benfica was able to play freely: Pavlidis capped off his performance with his fourth goal in the 74th minute on a penalty kick, and Clément Lenglet scored in the 82nd minute to seal the final score.

St. Gallen came away empty-handed against a strong Benfica side, even though Enrico Maassen’s team defended with great determination. However, they created too little going forward, and the offense was rarely able to relieve the pressure on the defense. St. Gallen’s best scoring chances came from Aliou Baldé, whose shot hit the post just before halftime, and Leon Frokaj (63rd and 85th minutes).

FCSG will now move down a level in European competition. In the third and penultimate qualifying round for the Conference League, they will face Sheriff Tiraspol, the 21-time Moldovan champion, on August 6 and 13.