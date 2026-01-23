Although he has long since retired, Beni Thurnheer is still recognized everywhere he goes. Here, he explains why he sits with his back to other diners at restaurants, what he thinks of influencers, and why “celebrity” is defined differently today.

"These days, everyone wants to be famous" Beni Thurnheer feels sorry for all the influencers

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Beni Thurnheer was a talk show host, sports anchor, and commentator on Swiss television during the medium's heyday. Millions of Swiss people watched and listened to him.

In the talk show “USA ’94 – World Cup Heroes Forever,” he talks about his fame and reveals: “I had plenty of time to get used to it.”

He also explains why he isn't on social media and what he thinks of influencers. Summary created with

Even years after his retirement, Beni Thurnheer is still recognized everywhere he goes. It doesn't bother him, he says, “I've had plenty of time to get used to it.”

After all, it’s not as if you become famous overnight—quite the opposite. “It’s different from what people imagine. Becoming famous is a process that takes years.”

"Anyone who says that is lying."

Those who claim they’re recognized everywhere after just one or two TV appearances are lying, the SRF legend continued. “That’s just not true. At first, I noticed that I was being recognized around soccer stadiums—and then came the big surge with ‘Benissimo.’” That was his major entertainment show, which he hosted until 2012.

"He still sits with his back to the other guests at the restaurant," says "Beni National." Why? "The desire to be famous has seen an incredible surge. Somehow, everyone wants to be famous these days, and then they kind of envy me because I’m already famous,” says Thurnheer.

Thurnheer notes, however, that there is a distinct age gap among those who would recognize him: “Anyone born after 2000 doesn’t know who I am anymore.” This has to do with his show “Benissimo,” which aired for the last time in December 2012.

"I don't have time for social media"

These days, many celebrities maintain their fame through social media profiles. For this SRF legend, however, that’s out of the question. “I don’t have any time for social media.”

Thurnheer doesn't know what to make of it all. “I don't know whether to admire or pity the people who spend hours every day posting on their Instagram profiles in the hope of perhaps becoming famous.”

Celebrity is defined very differently today than it used to be. It’s no longer possible to achieve the same level of fame as back when there was only television, says the 76-year-old.

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Beni Thurnheer