Beni Thurnheer was not only the voice behind the Swiss national team for years, he was also the great showmaster of Swiss television. Today, he can no longer do much with TV shows. Here he explains why.

"You pretend it's live" Beni Thurnheer can no longer do anything with TV shows

No time? blue News summarizes for you There will probably never be a bigger Swiss TV star than Beni Thurnheer. He commented on and presented major sporting events such as the World Championships, the Olympic Games and the big SRF entertainment programs such as 'Tell-Star' and 'Benissimo'.

"Between 1980 and 2010 was simply the great era of television," says Thurnheer modestly. And he was the man for all occasions on Swiss television.

In the World Cup talk with blue Sport, he explains why he can no longer do too much with today's TV landscape.

Beni Thurnheer is one of the biggest stars in Swiss TV history. He may even be the greatest - and he will probably remain so. When asked about this, 'Beni National' has a standard answer ready. He says: "When I joined television, there was an incredible upswing, and when I stopped, things went downhill. However, the one has nothing to do with the other. Between 1980 and 2010 was simply the great era of television."

"I've always enjoyed commentating on live football"

That may be true. But Thurnheer also had a repertoire like no other. He commentated and presented. In addition to "Sportpanorama", he also presented the big entertainment programs on Swiss television - first 'Tell-Star' then 'Benissimo'.

But his great passion always remained sport. "My favorite thing was always commentating on live football," he says. For him, this real-time commentary was the big attraction.

That's what bothers Thurnheer about today's TV

And that is also what bothers him most about today's television. Apart from live events such as the World Cup or the Olympic Games, nothing happens in real time anymore. "Today's TV landscape no longer suits me, everything is recorded. Even on Saturday night shows, they still act as if they are live, when they were recorded two weeks earlier. As a viewer, you know before the show that nothing out of the ordinary is going to happen, because otherwise it would have been made public long ago."

Thurnheer admits: "I now watch TV the way I used to listen to the radio, I zap through the programs." Since retiring, he has also realized that the commentator is not quite as important. "Sometimes I watch in Italian and I don't care about that either."

All episodes about Beni Thurnheer in the series "USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Beni Thurnheer in full length