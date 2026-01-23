Beni Thurnheer wasn't just the voice behind the Swiss national soccer team for years—he was also a major TV personality on Swiss television. Today, he doesn't really care much for TV shows anymore. Here, he explains why.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you There will probably never be a bigger Swiss TV star than Beni Thurnheer. He provided commentary and hosted major sporting events such as world championships and the Olympic Games, as well as SRF’s major entertainment shows like “Tell-Star” and “Benissimo.”

"Between 1980 and 2010 was simply the golden age of television," Thurnheer says modestly. And he was the go-to guy at Swiss Television.

In a World Cup interview with blue Sport, he explains why he doesn't really relate to today's TV landscape anymore. Summary created with

Beni Thurnheer is one of the all-time greatest stars in Swiss TV history. He may even be the greatest—and he’ll probably remain so. When asked about this, “Beni National” has a standard answer ready. He says: “When I started in television, there was an incredible boom, and when I stopped, things went downhill. However, the two have nothing to do with each other. Between 1980 and 2010 was simply the golden age of television.”

"I've always enjoyed commentating on soccer games live."

That may well be true. But Thurnheer also had a repertoire like no other. He provided commentary and hosted shows. In addition to “Sportpanorama,” he also hosted the biggest entertainment shows on Swiss television—first “Tell-Star,” then “Benissimo.”

But his greatest passion was always sports. “What I’ve always loved most is commentating on soccer games live,” he says. For him, it was precisely this real-time commentary that held the greatest appeal.

What bothers Thurnheer about today's TV

And that’s exactly what bothers him most about today’s television. Except for live events like the World Cup or the Olympics, nothing happens in real time anymore. “Today’s television landscape doesn’t suit me anymore—everything is pre-recorded. Even with the Saturday night shows, they still pretend they’re live, even though they were recorded two weeks earlier. As a viewer, you know even before the show airs that nothing extraordinary is going to happen, because otherwise it would have been made public long ago.”

Thurnheer admits: “These days, I watch TV the way I used to listen to the radio—I just flip through the channels.” Since his retirement, he’s also realized that the commentator isn’t quite as important. “Sometimes I watch shows in Italian, and I don’t even care.”

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Beni Thurnheer

28:02 WM-Helden für immer: mit Beni Thurnheer Er kann nur dreimal jonglieren, dennoch gehört er zu unseren grössten WM-Helden. TV-Legende Beni Thurnheer erzählt Anekdoten über Popcorn, Prominenz, Köbi Kuhn sowie Sascha Ruefer. Und er verrät, was ihn im Fernsehen wirklich nervt.