While Beni Thurnheer (76) used to be the voice behind the Swiss national team, today Sascha Ruefer is an indispensable part of Swiss national team games. Here, the TV legend reveals what he likes about his successor.

"That's the question I hear the most" Beni Thurnheer, what do you think of Sascha Ruefer?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beni Thurnheer praises Sascha Ruefer as a distinctive commentator whose personality cannot be replaced by AI.

Thurnheer says that Ruefer’s fame is a huge compliment. Otherwise, most viewers would hardly be able to name any soccer commentators.

During national team matches, the two sometimes exchange messages, the TV legend reveals.

For a long time, he was the voice behind the Swiss national team. Beni Thurnheer commentated on Switzerland’s matches for years. His commentary at the 1994 World Cup—when the Swiss national team qualified for the tournament for the first time in 28 years—remains unforgettable. “Beni National” moved the masses.

His successor is no less polarizing. Today, Sascha Ruefer’s voice can be heard when the national team is on the field. A TV personality who moves Switzerland. What does Thurnheer actually think of Ruefer? “That’s the question I hear most often,” says the TV legend with a laugh during blue Sport’s World Cup talk show.

“A distinctive personality”

The TV legend has a standard response: “I always say, ‘I congratulate you on knowing that a soccer reporter’s name is Sascha Ruefer. Do you know any other names?’” Most people wouldn’t be able to name any others, Thurnheer continues. “And that’s a good thing. Sascha Ruefer is a one-of-a-kind personality who can’t be replaced by a computer.”

This is actually a problem these days. “Some commentators have to be careful not to be replaced by artificial intelligence. Because they all just say the same thing,” Thurnheer warns.

He himself was unmistakable at the microphone—thanks to his voice and his wordplay. Like, for example, “The field looks old and worn—somehow it reminds me of the Kelly Family’s clothes.” Thurnheer: “I always liked drawing analogies to life. Like ‘the Romans are crazy’ à la Asterix, when the fans in Rome were acting silly.”

Even today, while watching TV, such wordplay comes to mind. But Thurnheer refrains from sharing these with his successors in the media box.

He does, however, stay in touch with Ruefer from time to time during the games, “Beni National” reveals. “Sascha checks his texts during the games. I text him sometimes, too. For example: ‘Hey, from home, the match doesn’t look as bad as you’re making it out to be.’ Sometimes Ruefer thanks me for the message during halftime.”

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length “Legends Talk” with Beni Thurnheer