While Beni Thurnheer (76) used to be the voice behind the Swiss national team, today it’s impossible to imagine Swiss national team games without Sascha Ruefer. Here, the TV legend reveals what he likes about his successor.

"That's the question I hear most often" Beni Thurnheer, what do you think of Sascha Ruefer?

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Beni Thurnheer praises Sascha Ruefer as a unique commentator whose personality cannot be replaced by AI.

Thurnheer says that Ruefer's fame is a great compliment. Otherwise, most viewers would hardly be able to name any soccer commentators.

During national team games, the two sometimes text each other, the TV legend reveals. Summary created with

For a long time, he was the voice behind the Swiss national team. Beni Thurnheer provided commentary on Switzerland’s games for years. His commentary during the 1994 World Cup—when the Swiss national team was back at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years—remains unforgettable. “Beni National” moved the masses.

His successor is no less polarizing. Today, Sascha Ruefer’s voice can be heard commentating on the Swiss national team. He’s a TV personality who stirs up emotions across Switzerland. What does Thurnheer actually think of Ruefer? “That’s the question I get asked the most,” says the TV legend with a laugh during blue Sport’s World Cup talk show.

"A distinctive personality"

The TV legend has a standard response to this: “I always say, ‘Congratulations on knowing that a soccer reporter’s name is Sascha Ruefer. Do you know any other names?’” Most people wouldn’t be able to name any others, Thurnheer continues. “And that’s a good thing. Sascha Ruefer is a one-of-a-kind personality who can’t be replaced by a computer.”

This is actually a problem these days. “Some commentators need to be careful not to be replaced by artificial intelligence. After all, they’re all just saying the same thing,” Thurnheer warns.

He himself was unmistakable on the microphone—thanks to his voice and his wit. Take, for example, “The lawn looks old and worn—somehow it reminds me of the Kelly Family’s clothes.” Thurnheer: “I’ve always liked drawing analogies to life. Like ‘those Romans are crazy’ à la Asterix, when the fans were acting silly in Rome.”

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Even today, as he watches TV, such puns come to mind. But Thurnheer refrains from sending them to his successors in the press box.

"Beni National" reveals that he still keeps in touch with Ruefer from time to time during the games. “Sascha checks his texts during the games. I text him sometimes, too. For example: ‘Hey, from back home, the game doesn’t look as bad as you’re making it out to be.’ Sometimes Ruefer thanks me for the message during halftime.”

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Beni Thurnheer

28:02 WM-Helden für immer: mit Beni Thurnheer Er kann nur dreimal jonglieren, dennoch gehört er zu unseren grössten WM-Helden. TV-Legende Beni Thurnheer erzählt Anekdoten über Popcorn, Prominenz, Köbi Kuhn sowie Sascha Ruefer. Und er verrät, was ihn im Fernsehen wirklich nervt.