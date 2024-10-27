  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

YB captain snaps at reporters Benito: "I don't know what to do with these questions"

Patrick Lämmle

27.10.2024

After the 2-0 defeat against Lugano, YB captain Loris Benito has a sore throat and lets blue Sport reporter Raphael Gutzwiller feel it. Here are his thoughts on the game.

27.10.2024, 20:16

27.10.2024, 20:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • YB concede their 6th defeat in their 11th championship match. Captain Loris Benito appears in a correspondingly bad mood for the interview with blue Sport.
  • YB coach Joël Magnin and striker Cedric Itten also have disappointment written all over their faces.
  • The mood in the Lugano camp is, of course, completely different. Renato Steffen and the strong-performing goalkeeper Amir Saipi appear for the interview in good spirits and full of confidence.
Show more

YB captain Loris Benito is not in a good mood after the defeat in Lugano. blue Sport reporter Gutzwiller wants to know from Benito, who had already criticized his team's attitude during the interval interview, why things didn't get better in the second half. Benito reacts annoyed and says: "I don't know what to answer to that question."

Gutzwiller makes a second attempt and asks why YB had difficulties building up more pressure on the opponent in the second half? Benito is silent for three seconds and then says: "I don't know what to do with these questions. These are questions that are very difficult to answer shortly after the game."

But then it just pours out of him: "I think you could see that we had no access to Lugano's build-up play. They always had someone between the lines that we couldn't cover. When we had the ball, we were too bad at switching play. We got into the box and weren't consistent enough with the ball. I think that's a bit of the picture from the first and second half and that's why we didn't win the game today."

Benito only answers further questions very briefly. Watch the full interview in the video above.

After the 2-0 defeat, the champions are still struggling and remain in 10th place. They are already 14 points behind leaders Servette.

The highlights and other comments on the game in the video

Super League

France. First defeat of the season for Monaco despite Embolo's goal

FranceFirst defeat of the season for Monaco despite Embolo's goal

Is that not red?. What referee expert Grossen says about YB-Husic's monster foul

Is that not red?What referee expert Grossen says about YB-Husic's monster foul

Zurich - Servette 1:3. Servette deserved to win the top match

Zurich - Servette 1:3Servette deserved to win the top match

Challenge League. Thun beats Schaffhausen and closes in on leaders Etoile Carouge

Challenge LeagueThun beats Schaffhausen and closes in on leaders Etoile Carouge

Super League. Servette is the new leader, YB loses to Lugano

Super LeagueServette is the new leader, YB loses to Lugano