After the 2-0 defeat against Lugano, YB captain Loris Benito has a sore throat and lets blue Sport reporter Raphael Gutzwiller feel it. Here are his thoughts on the game.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB concede their 6th defeat in their 11th championship match. Captain Loris Benito appears in a correspondingly bad mood for the interview with blue Sport.

YB coach Joël Magnin and striker Cedric Itten also have disappointment written all over their faces.

The mood in the Lugano camp is, of course, completely different. Renato Steffen and the strong-performing goalkeeper Amir Saipi appear for the interview in good spirits and full of confidence. Show more

YB captain Loris Benito is not in a good mood after the defeat in Lugano. blue Sport reporter Gutzwiller wants to know from Benito, who had already criticized his team's attitude during the interval interview, why things didn't get better in the second half. Benito reacts annoyed and says: "I don't know what to answer to that question."

Gutzwiller makes a second attempt and asks why YB had difficulties building up more pressure on the opponent in the second half? Benito is silent for three seconds and then says: "I don't know what to do with these questions. These are questions that are very difficult to answer shortly after the game."

But then it just pours out of him: "I think you could see that we had no access to Lugano's build-up play. They always had someone between the lines that we couldn't cover. When we had the ball, we were too bad at switching play. We got into the box and weren't consistent enough with the ball. I think that's a bit of the picture from the first and second half and that's why we didn't win the game today."

Benito only answers further questions very briefly. Watch the full interview in the video above.

After the 2-0 defeat, the champions are still struggling and remain in 10th place. They are already 14 points behind leaders Servette.

The highlights and other comments on the game in the video