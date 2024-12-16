Legendary Marten scene Benito remembers: "I don't know what got into me"

The football talk show Heimspiel looks back on legendary moments in the Super League. The scene when Loris Benito caught a marten is also discussed. Now the YB player remembers the scene.

Sandro Zappella

On March 10, 2013, a curious scene occurred in the 23rd round of the Super League in the match between Thun and FC Zurich. It was caused by a marten that ran across the pitch and simply could not be caught. Former coaching greats Rolf Fringer and Hanspeter Latour as well as Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, reminisce with presenter Stefan Eggli in the football talk show Heimspiel.

The most legendary moments in the history of the Super League In the last show of "Heimspiel - der Fussball-Talk" in 2024, host Stefan Eggli, together with former coaching greats Rolf Fringer and Hanspeter Latour and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, shed light on the most legendary moments in the history of the Super League. Those directly involved at the time also have their say.

It was the then 21-year-old Loris Benito who caught the marten with his bare hands, but was bitten on the hand in the process. He was eventually helped by FCZ goalkeeper David Da Costa, who carried the marten off the pitch with his goalkeeper's gloves. Latour remembers: "They were madmen!"

Martens are actually his territory now, explains the Thun native, who has written books including "Nature with Latour" and "365 Days of Biodiversity". "This is a stone marten, there are also pine martens, which are rarer. But the stone martens, it's fitting that one of them got lost in the stadium." Latour explains: "A gamekeeper would never think of touching a marten with his bare hands. They can bite terribly."

"They weren't aware of what they were getting their hands on"

The former Thun and GC coach goes into raptures about the marten's agility: "They're very agile. I've seen one in a room when it was in a shed. If you wanted to take it out, that was one of the hardest things to do. I was amazed that they caught him. They weren't aware of what they were getting their hands on."

blue Sport also contacted Loris Benito, who was directly involved, about the scene. The 32-year-old, who now plays for Young Boys, recalls: "It was a very funny and curious scene. I don't know what possessed me to do that. I was in the military at the time, in the top sports RS. Maybe that gave me a bit of courage. It was an instinctive act."

Benito says that there are still some people who ask him about it. This happens several times a year, but it used to be more extreme: "If social media had been bigger back then, it would certainly have made the rounds a bit more. But it was enough for an interview in the New York Times."

The whole show as a video