  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Berlin surprise win against Mainz

SDA

19.1.2025 - 17:38

Steffen Baumgart achieves first win with Union Berlin
Steffen Baumgart achieves first win with Union Berlin
Keystone

After ten games without a win, Union Berlin, who have been coached by Steffen Baumgart since this winter, have secured a 2-1 home victory over Mainz in the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA

19.01.2025, 17:38

19.01.2025, 19:39

Benedict Hollerbach after a few seconds and Robert Skov with a penalty midway through the first half secured the surprising Berlin success against Mainz, who have been strong this season and had equalized at 1:1 in the meantime. Silvan Widmer was substituted for Mainz for the last half hour.

In Sunday's second Bundesliga match, Augsburg won 2-0 at Bremen thanks to two goals from Congolese Samuel Essende, the first time they have won two championship matches in a row since last March. Cédric Zesiger proved to be a valuable new signing. The defender, who joined Augsburg on loan from Wolfsburg, has yet to concede a goal after two games with his new club.

Telegrams and table:

Union Berlin - Mainz 05 2:1 (2:1). - Goals: 1. Hollerbach 1:0. 5. Amiri (penalty) 1:1. 24. Skov (penalty) 2:1. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 61st).

Werder Bremen - Augsburg 0:2 (0:2). - 39'350 spectators. - Goals: 5. Essende 0:1. 45. Essende 0:2. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger.

The other matches of the 18th round. Friday: Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund 2:0. - Saturday: Holstein Kiel - Hoffenheim 1:3. VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg 4:0. Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg 3:2. Heidenheim - St. Pauli 0:2. Bochum - RB Leipzig 3:3. Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1.

1. Bayern Munich 18/45 (56:15). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 18/41 (44:24). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 18/36 (42:24). 4. VfB Stuttgart 18/32 (36:26). 5. RB Leipzig 18/31 (32:27). 6. Mainz 05 18/28 (31:23). 7. Wolfsburg 18/27 (40:32). 8. SC Freiburg 18/27 (25:34). 9. Werder Bremen 18/26 (31:34). 10. Borussia Dortmund 18/25 (32:31). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 18/24 (27:29). 12. Augsburg 18/22 (21:33). 13. Union Berlin 18/20 (16:24). 14. St. Pauli 18/17 (14:21). 15. Hoffenheim 18/17 (23:35). 16. Heidenheim 18/14 (23:38). 17. Holstein Kiel 18/11 (26:46). 18. Bochum 18/10 (17:40).

More from the department

Refereeing expert Erlachner explains. That's why FCB-Schmid got away without a yellow card

Refereeing expert Erlachner explainsThat's why FCB-Schmid got away without a yellow card

Turbulent top-of-the-table clash. Shaqiri saves Basel a point in Lugano

Turbulent top-of-the-table clashShaqiri saves Basel a point in Lugano

6:0 away win. Manchester City beat promoted Ipswich

6:0 away winManchester City beat promoted Ipswich