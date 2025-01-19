Steffen Baumgart achieves first win with Union Berlin Keystone

After ten games without a win, Union Berlin, who have been coached by Steffen Baumgart since this winter, have secured a 2-1 home victory over Mainz in the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

Benedict Hollerbach after a few seconds and Robert Skov with a penalty midway through the first half secured the surprising Berlin success against Mainz, who have been strong this season and had equalized at 1:1 in the meantime. Silvan Widmer was substituted for Mainz for the last half hour.

In Sunday's second Bundesliga match, Augsburg won 2-0 at Bremen thanks to two goals from Congolese Samuel Essende, the first time they have won two championship matches in a row since last March. Cédric Zesiger proved to be a valuable new signing. The defender, who joined Augsburg on loan from Wolfsburg, has yet to concede a goal after two games with his new club.

Telegrams and table:

Union Berlin - Mainz 05 2:1 (2:1). - Goals: 1. Hollerbach 1:0. 5. Amiri (penalty) 1:1. 24. Skov (penalty) 2:1. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 61st).

Werder Bremen - Augsburg 0:2 (0:2). - 39'350 spectators. - Goals: 5. Essende 0:1. 45. Essende 0:2. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger.

The other matches of the 18th round. Friday: Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund 2:0. - Saturday: Holstein Kiel - Hoffenheim 1:3. VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg 4:0. Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg 3:2. Heidenheim - St. Pauli 0:2. Bochum - RB Leipzig 3:3. Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1.

1. Bayern Munich 18/45 (56:15). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 18/41 (44:24). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 18/36 (42:24). 4. VfB Stuttgart 18/32 (36:26). 5. RB Leipzig 18/31 (32:27). 6. Mainz 05 18/28 (31:23). 7. Wolfsburg 18/27 (40:32). 8. SC Freiburg 18/27 (25:34). 9. Werder Bremen 18/26 (31:34). 10. Borussia Dortmund 18/25 (32:31). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 18/24 (27:29). 12. Augsburg 18/22 (21:33). 13. Union Berlin 18/20 (16:24). 14. St. Pauli 18/17 (14:21). 15. Hoffenheim 18/17 (23:35). 16. Heidenheim 18/14 (23:38). 17. Holstein Kiel 18/11 (26:46). 18. Bochum 18/10 (17:40).