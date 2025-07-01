Bern and Basel kick off the big football party - Gallery The Bundesplatz has been hosting a big football party since Tuesday. Image: Keystone Temporary landmark of the European Championships in Bern: the Ferris wheel on the Bundesplatz. Image: Keystone Bern and Basel kick off the big football party - Gallery The Bundesplatz has been hosting a big football party since Tuesday. Image: Keystone Temporary landmark of the European Championships in Bern: the Ferris wheel on the Bundesplatz. Image: Keystone

The cities of Bern and Basel kicked off the big football party on Tuesday. The influx into the fan zones was initially limited in temperatures well above 30 degrees.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The temporary landmark of Bern is a Ferris wheel on the Bundesplatz. It is intended to attract people to the fan zone in front of the Bundeshaus. In the sweltering heat on Tuesday afternoon, it was mainly children who initially took advantage of the attractions such as a mini football pitch.

After the official speeches, a colorful array of musical delicacies was planned. The program included a performance by former YB professional and singer Guillaume Hoarau.

In Basel, the fan zone on Barfüsserplatz was still sparsely attended immediately after the opening, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on site. The heat apparently had a deterrent effect, despite the parasols and food stands.

In the evening, concerts and official speeches were on the program. The second fan zone on the exhibition grounds was dedicated to games. A mobile football pitch should attract fans and families, as well as a giant slide and walk-in water balls - inflatable plastic balls that you can climb into.

There will also be fan zones at the six other venues in Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Thun and Sion during the tournament. However, they were not yet in operation on Tuesday. The European Women's Football Championship begins on Wednesday with matches in Thun and Basel. It lasts until July 27.

You might also be interested in