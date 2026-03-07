Can YB put the brakes on Thun's championship express? Keystone

With a 2-2 draw in the top match against FC St. Gallen, FC Thun is on the home straight to its first championship title. The clash with cantonal rivals YB awaits in Bern on Sunday.

After St. Gallen's late equalizer in stoppage time, the draw on Thursday felt like a defeat for the astonishing promoted team after ten wins in a row. Despite the end of the winning streak, Thun's championship express continues to roll. With a 14-point lead over the competition and a maximum of 30 points still up for grabs, a preliminary decision has probably been made.

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team will visit the Wankdorf Stadium on Sunday at 4.30 pm for the Bern derby. The first two duels of the season with cantonal rivals YB ended in home victories: YB won 4:2 at the end of September, Thun 4:1 in mid-January.

Battle for the European Cup places

YB have recently shown an upward trend, at least in terms of results, with victories against Zurich (3-0) and in Lucerne (2-1). Although the starting position is reassuring for reaching the Champions Round with a cushion of nine points on the dividing line, the Bernese team urgently needs wins in the battle for the European Cup places.

FC St. Gallen, who like Thun and Lugano (3rd) cannot be displaced from the top six in the remaining five rounds until the table is split, are determined to defend such a European Cup place. On Sunday (2 p.m.), fourth-placed FC Basel, who have won twice recently, will be a direct rival in eastern Switzerland.

Preliminary decision in the fight for the top spot?

The remaining four games could decide the outcome of the battle for top spot. Seventh-placed Luzern need a win in Lugano on Saturday (20:30), as do Lausanne, who are level on points, in their away game against Grasshoppers on Sunday (16:30) and Servette and Zurich in their direct duel in Geneva on Saturday (18:00), while sixth-placed Sion could improve their starting position with a home win against bottom-placed Winterthur on Saturday (18:00).