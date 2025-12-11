  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Before Europa League match Bern police use rubber buckshot against football fans from Lille

SDA

11.12.2025 - 17:06

The fans of LOSC Lille set off pyros, fireworks and firecrackers. The police responded with rubber buckshot.
The fans of LOSC Lille set off pyros, fireworks and firecrackers. The police responded with rubber buckshot.
Picture: Keystone

Football fans of the French club LOSC Lille caused trouble in the city of Bern early on Thursday evening before the match against YB. The Bern cantonal police used rubber bullets.

Keystone-SDA

11.12.2025, 17:06

11.12.2025, 17:10

A few hundred football fans, some of them masked, marched from Kornhausplatz to Aarbergergasse and from there on to Bollwerk from 4.30 pm. Several police officers in full gear and a water cannon, which was not initially used, protected the Reitschule from an attack, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported at the scene.

The police also used rubber buckshot. The fans set off smoke petards, fireworks and firecrackers. The procession then set off again in the direction of the Wankdorf Stadium.

The aim of the fan march was the football match between YB and Lille. Kick-off is at 18:45. BSC YB expected around 850 fans to attend.

More from the department

Video ticker. Outnumbering exploited: Males shoots YB into the lead against Lille

Video tickerOutnumbering exploited: Males shoots YB into the lead against Lille

"A perfect fit for me"Nati jewel Sydney Schertenleib signs million-dollar contract as on ambassador

Aston Villa as guests. No time to breathe a sigh of relief: Basel face a Herculean task

Aston Villa as guestsNo time to breathe a sigh of relief: Basel face a Herculean task

"Hakan, no criticism!"The legendary video of Basel coach Christian Gross in the game against Aston Villa

FIFA ranking. Swiss women drop another place

FIFA rankingSwiss women drop another place