The fans of LOSC Lille set off pyros, fireworks and firecrackers. The police responded with rubber buckshot. Picture: Keystone

Football fans of the French club LOSC Lille caused trouble in the city of Bern early on Thursday evening before the match against YB. The Bern cantonal police used rubber bullets.

A few hundred football fans, some of them masked, marched from Kornhausplatz to Aarbergergasse and from there on to Bollwerk from 4.30 pm. Several police officers in full gear and a water cannon, which was not initially used, protected the Reitschule from an attack, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported at the scene.

The police also used rubber buckshot. The fans set off smoke petards, fireworks and firecrackers. The procession then set off again in the direction of the Wankdorf Stadium.

The aim of the fan march was the football match between YB and Lille. Kick-off is at 18:45. BSC YB expected around 850 fans to attend.