French football mourns Bernard Lacombe dead at the age of 72

SDA

18.6.2025 - 07:13

Bernard Lacombe, European champion with France in 1984, died on Tuesday at the age of 72
Keystone

French football is mourning the death of ex-international Bernard Lacombe. The 1984 European champion died at the age of 72.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2025, 07:13

18.06.2025, 07:20

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Bernard Lacombe's death on Tuesday evening," wrote his long-standing club Olympique Lyon on the X platform, offering condolences to the family. "Goodbye Bernard, you were our legend, the greatest of them all."

Lacombe played 497 games in the French top division for Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Girondins Bordeaux, and is still the second-highest scorer with 255 goals. The 1978 and 1982 World Cup participant scored twelve goals for the national team. He also worked as a sports director, coach and consultant for former champions Lyon.

