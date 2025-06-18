French football is mourning the death of ex-international Bernard Lacombe. The 1984 European champion died at the age of 72.
"It is with great sadness that we learned of Bernard Lacombe's death on Tuesday evening," wrote his long-standing club Olympique Lyon on the X platform, offering condolences to the family. "Goodbye Bernard, you were our legend, the greatest of them all."
Lacombe played 497 games in the French top division for Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Girondins Bordeaux, and is still the second-highest scorer with 255 goals. The 1978 and 1982 World Cup participant scored twelve goals for the national team. He also worked as a sports director, coach and consultant for former champions Lyon.